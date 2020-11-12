Big win for democracy Nov 12, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Trump’s loss is a big win for democracy. It’s time to drain Trump’s swamp and make America great again.JM JesseGlenwood Springs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesRankin promotes introducing wolves to Boulder and Jefferson CountiesAspen-Snowmass real estate continues its staggering seasonSnow Lodge to return to Aspen this winter, this time with new culinary offeringsClimber fatally injured in fall from North Maroon PeakNew Big Burn lift debuts this winterFirst responders find two deceased in Snowmass Village hot tubAspen rolls back options for retail variancesOnward and uphill: SkiCo reveals 2020-21 skinning policyAspen freeskiers, ‘Freaks’ star in latest Warren Miller film, ‘Future Retro’Semple: Breakdown dead ahead Images Latest News Mulcahy claims politicians’ support should be ‘wake-up call’ to court Aspen's Red Brick gym closed through Wednesday Canceled in Aspen by COVID-19, U.S. Nationals will run next week at Copper Mountain Indy Pass will close for season on Friday; Aspen to become a dead-end town until next spring AHS goes virtual, PitCo orders thousands of COVID tests Airport plan critics and proponents have their say Two Aspen-area skiers named to 2021 Davis U.S. Cross Country Ski Team Onward and uphill: SkiCo reveals 2020-21 skinning policy