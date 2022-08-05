Editor:
I am really concerned about everyone’s safety with so many folks riding around on e-bikes, and I’m hopeful that a few suggestions might make a big difference for all of us — and reduce the number of accidents. So, pretty please:
Slow down to below 10 mph when you pass people and dogs. You freak us out and kill the vibe when you whiz by.
Let people know you are coming up behind them with a bell or your kind words of warning. As you approach people and slow down (see above), it is really helpful to let folks know you are about to pass them so you don’t hurt them. Note to pedestrians: Please leave one earbud out or turn down the volume so you can hear the bikers and e-bikers warning you.
Follow the rules of the road. Stop at a stop sign, for instance. With pedal assist, it’s super easy since you don’t need to rely on momentum like a regular bike.
Wear a helmet. I know the bike shops tell you to (I called and checked), so please protect your head. I promise you get used to it, and it’s not that hard to do — just like on the ski hill.
Be aware at all times. Be on the lookout for cars pulling out in front of you, and for cars passing (a side-view mirror helps).
Stay off the sidewalks. Bikes are not pedestrians. The sidewalks are not for bikes.
Jesse Kravitz
Aspen