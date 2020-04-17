Editor:
What kind of rubbish is the Pitkin County Board of Health trying to push on residents by deeming bicycle shops as nonessential? Many people are saving money by using their pedal power instead of driving their car. It is stupid that the board of health is discouraging the use of bicycles. Bicycles are a great form of heart exercise and stress management. It is easy to maintain a 6 foot distance when riding a bike, and they don’t pollute. Just who are the board of health members and who appoints them? It is time to take away their position and get some people on that board that are real and can discern right from wrong. The sand they have their head in is cutting off their oxygen supply. Lack of oxygen makes humans stupid.
James A. Wingers
Aspen