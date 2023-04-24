Editor:
Aspen will have to add new bureaucrats to pre-digest information from boards and committees for two new council members, if Maurice Emmer’s advice is taken seriously (“It’s not the councilmen — it’s city government,” April 19, Aspen Daily News).
He claims that Bill Guth’s and Sam Rose’s reluctance to join city boards and committees is actually the fault of the city, because our municipal government has grown too large. The letter advocates replacing council member participation with city bureaucrats’ “digestible recommendations.”
The remedy of Mr. Emmer to shrink the council members’ participation would shrink democracy by shrinking council member and citizen interaction. It would lead to more top-down decision making.
Unlike immature chicks, the new council members do not need bureaucrats to spoon feed them bite-sized recommendations.
They need to do the work that every other council member has done — work with the citizen volunteers on boards and committees.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt