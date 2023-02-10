Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his tree stump last week and saw his shadow.
But the true significance of this sighting should not be lost on any of us since this is the 107th time over the past 137 years that Phil has made similar appearances on Groundhog Day, saw his shadow signaling another six weeks of winter and then returned to the warmth and comfort of his hibernation den.
From your perspective, that’s either good or bad news, depending on a few factors such as whether you’re on the path to another 100-day pin or you own the ski company or whether like me you’ve already had more than enough winter and are anxiously awaiting the sounds, smells and visions of an early spring.
While navigating the early stages of my eighth decade, I’m anxiously awaiting warmer days under bright blue skies and the earliest possible emergence of all the primary and derivative colors, particularly green. But I don’t begrudge any of you who still haven’t had your fill of the arctic blast.
With at least another six weeks huddled mostly around the fireplace, luckily there’s still a good deal going on to keep our minds, souls and spirits engaged and entertained.
A highlight in Aspen during the next few weeks will be all the campaign rhetoric leading up to the March election for mayor and a couple of city council seats.
To get things rolling, Torre recently emerged in the local press and at Squirm Night asking the local constituency for another two-year term to bring his total as mayor to a nice round six years. By the way, that’s after eight years on city council and five unsuccessful tries as mayor, which provides us a lengthy record to review.
He claims the council he’s led for the past two years was presented with a lot of opportunities and with that I would agree. But many would question his claim of a lot of successes and most importantly his claim that he and his colleagues have learned from their missteps.
From what I’ve observed during his tenure, the successes have been few and minor compared with the missteps, which have been numerous and significant. The stalled and unfinished state of many construction projects in the heart and outskirts of town as well as the unbearable traffic and parking issues are serious blemishes on the community’s character and the Aspen mystique. So was the closure of child care facilities at the Yellow Brick, as well as restrictions and new taxes on residential property owners to regulate and control behavior and property rights that Torre and his council colleagues feel it's their job to micromanage and generate more cash from for their ever-growing taxpayer-funded piggy bank.
And then of course there are all the employee and affordable housing issues, not the least of which is the proposed, unfunded multimillion-dollar Lumberyard housing project and the lack of any serious attention paid to renovating and repairing the existing housing stock.
It's time for a fresh voice with new and creative ideas to fill the mayor’s chair and Tracy Sutton has graciously put her hat in the ring. Her varied professional experience and 33 years living in Aspen puts her in the right place at the right time to lead the council for the next two years.
And while you’re at it, two fresh faces running for council seats, Sam Rose and Bill Guth, would constitute a new majority along with Sutton on the council. A new majority that I’m hopeful will lead the city out of the quagmire it’s been stuck in during recent and current leadership and governance regimes.
And just in case you’re thinking I’m about to close out this week’s column with nothing to say about Snowmass Village, not so fast.
After viewing this week’s town council meeting it’s clear that if the town manager and his staff get their way, the village will soon be mired in heavy-duty construction from the Brush Creek-Highline Road roundabout all the way up to the top of the resort core on Carriage Way for at least the next five to 10 years.
During much of that time vehicular and pedestrian movement within the Village will be severely restricted or even closed off entirely for lengthy periods of time. Think of the Labor Day music festival 24/7 throughout the village for all or a good part of that time frame.
As currently proposed, Highline Road will be closed from April to May and Brush Creek from June to November, all for various road and utility improvements. Next fall brings the start of the Town Park and rodeo grounds’ renovations, followed late this year or next by the multiyear Snowmass Center redo as well as the multiyear construction of a new massive transit center, close to 200 affordable housing units and three new (and huge) Base Village residential buildings.
It’s all just too breathtaking to contemplate, so either the powers-that-be rethink their plans or the rest of us and our guests should look elsewhere for accommodations and recreation. Because it looks like the village will soon be hanging up a long-term closed-for-repairs sign.