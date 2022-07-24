Editor:
I love my community and am excited to share with you the Aug. 8-16 visit of two members of the Gaden Shartse Monastery who will be offering a menu of opportunities including personal, house and business blessings coordinated by Aspen Tibet.
It is also a great joy for me when driving into town and to see the smiling circle face with the changing hair. I am deeply appreciative and grateful to the open-hearted individual who has created it and for the city for allowing it to remain as we all need more joy in our day.
Serene Washburn
Aspen