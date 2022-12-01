Editor:
The scintillating new wave of ultra-bright LED headlights is a dubious technological boon that enlightens those who install them, blinds those who must face them and is a danger to both.
These lights have more lumens than a supernova, which is what it feels like to have a pair of them zeroed in on your rearview mirror. Heaven forbid a driver with these glaring eyeballs leaves the high beams on while coming at you. Laser surgery without anesthesia.
On the bright side, if an ant is crossing the road, it will be spared with a deft swerve thanks to surgical vision from twin white hot orbs. Outfitted with these dazzling innovations, Helen Keller could have gotten her driver’s license.
It’s really not so bad if you wear welding goggles and a visor. Or do what I do, and just close your eyes until the searing white blaze passes and hope to God you haven’t drifted into an oncoming RFTA BRT.
Maybe it’s because I’m old that my eyes no longer adjust rapidly to changes in illumination. Going from belladonna-wide pupils to microscopic pinpoints is more than Mr. Magoo’s ancient oculars can handle.
These ghastly LEDs should be banned, but there’s probably something in the Second Amendment that makes them a God-given right. The only defense is the offensive installation of even brighter headlamps that will hopefully brighten up my old heap.
I’ll be seeing you on the road — I hope.
Paul Andersen
Basalt