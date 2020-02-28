Editor:
After enduring Tuesday night's shouting match (aka Democratic debate), I am more than ever convinced that Michael Bloomberg is the only one who can defeat President Trump in November. Some resent his wealth, but he made it himself and has given over $8.2 billion to causes I support, like advocating for safer gun use, climate change, reproductive rights, and so many others. He has a proven track record of being a bridge-maker, not a divider.
As a centrist, I want someone in office who can work with everybody to achieve a more just society. A socialist can't do that. While I admire Bernie Sanders and what he has been able to accomplish this election, I don't think his supports fully understand that there is no way Congress, even a Democratic Congress, would ever fund his ambitious promises. We are a capitalist country. That is the reality. Warren's wealth tax and stridency may take her far in the primaries but won't hold up in the general election. Mayor Pete has a great future and may yet be president some day, but he is not quite there yet. Biden is wonderful but his time has come and gone. I love Amy but realistically don't think a woman can beat Trump. That is bad and very sad. Please check out Mike on Wikipedia. The man is very impressive. He may not have perfected the rehearsed sound bite yet, but he is a doer, not a talker. And he appeals to our better natures.
Jessica Fullerton
Aspen