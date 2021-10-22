Editor:
It’s interesting how the games of fall for boys involve butting heads, like deer, elk and rams that butt heads over the choice of females. Yes, lessons to be learned for later in life. In the animal world, however, it is the mature males. Whereas we send out our young with the soft developing brains. I say we ought to have our heads examined.
It is now well known that contact sports cause brain injury that can show up later in life. Getting your “bell rung” is common and a sign of hard play and toughness. That kind of blow is an injury that could cause TBI, or traumatic brain injury. That could lead to CTE later. In any case, this can reduce cognitive ability and brain development even in the short run.
I just found 29 synonyms for “more stupid” to describe reduced mental abilities. One is “even dumber.” Reminds me of the famous movie about Aspen: “Dumb and Dumber.”
Go team!
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale