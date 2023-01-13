As the stars are currently aligned, 2023 will be remembered as the year in which the community character of Aspen and Snowmass Village were forever changed.
In Aspen, opposing forces will soon commence, rehashing arguments in favor and opposed to the alternatives that have been suggested over the years to clean up and mitigate the traffic and transportation issues that have been plaguing the entrance to Aspen for as long as most of us can remember.
Driven primarily by the approaching end of the safe and useful life of the Castle Creek Bridge, the citizens of Aspen need to come to grips with whether to rebuild the bridge and retain the S-curves as the primary entrance to Aspen or to build a new cut-and-cover, relatively straight-aligned road from the roundabout through the Marolt Open Space — or explore some other alternative that would provide safe and expeditious passage in and out of town.
The Marolt cut-and-cover alternative — referred to as the “Preferred Alternative” by the city of Aspen — has been blessed by state and local municipal transportation experts, as well as most of those downvalley residents and guests who travel to and from Aspen for work and play. Opposition comes primarily from some Aspen residents who fear the character of their community and the surrounding territory will be negatively impacted by the “Preferred Alternative.”
At the end of the day, the citizens of Aspen will have the final word via the ballot box. But on the way there, it’s advisable to strap on your seatbelts because the journey to an acceptable solution is anticipated to be loud and bumpy.
In Snowmass Village, the town manager’s agenda to urbanize as much of the village as possible will be in full view in 2023. To accomplish his goal will require butting heads with elected and appointed officials, as well as full and part-time residents who prefer the village’s historic small-town character.
His near-term challenge in this regard is focused on his proposed massive and hugely expensive mall-connected transportation center. He’s been aggressively pushing this project uphill for the past few years, at a significant planning and design cost to the taxpayers with little if any support or enthusiasm from any segment of the community. As a matter of fact, most members of the planning commission and a majority of the town council have voiced their concerns — including the unappealing design and safety of the project, as well as the notion that it doesn’t fit within the village’s existing character.
Indeed, most of those in official and non-official capacities who’ve opined on the design and operational functionality of the project have stated that it clearly doesn’t fit within the small-town character of the village, that’s it’s unsafe in its current design, way too costly to build and operate and that it’s a visual eyesore.
Unfazed by the negativity expressed by members of the community, the planning commissioners as well as members of the town council, the town manager continues to aggressively pursue an expedited approval. His goal is to break ground next spring on this massive construction project that will negatively impact everything surrounding and leading up to it on the roadway to the mall for more than 27 months.
This project has been the focus of several recent review meetings at the planning commission, which appears nowhere near recommending approval to the town council without significant design and operational modifications.
I doubt this project would ever have gotten this far in the process had it not been conceived and pushed along by the town manager. The only outside support for the project so far comes from the Romero Group, owner of most of the adjacent mall, which stands to reap huge financial rewards if the project is built with taxpayer dollars without any commensurate financial contribution from them. With their previously expressed statements that they won’t be the party that redevelops the mall but will hold it for appreciation and sale to the highest bidder, their conflicted support is self-evident and to be expected.
Based on recent planning commission review comments (which can be accessed via streaming video recordings of meetings on the town’s website), the proposed design negatively impacts its surroundings and is operationally unsafe for pedestrians navigating the bus platform, the outside perimeter of the building as well as those who park their cars under the platform.
Yet the town manager and transportation director are pressuring the planning commissioners and town council to quickly sign off on this project. To their credit, they haven’t bent to the pressure — but I’m sensing the heat is about to be turned up in order to meet the artificially imposed spring start date desired by the town staff.
Unfortunately, there’s nothing in the playbook requiring the citizens of Snowmass Village to weigh in at the ballot box on this massively impactful public project, as is the case with Aspen’s entryway project. But your comments and concerns are still critical to the process and should be delivered directly to the planning commissioners and town council members, whether in writing or delivered directly at one of their upcoming meetings. Perhaps in the absence of a formal vote, the will of the people will still carry the day.
Your feedback is welcome at letters@aspendailynews.com or melpaul1@earthlink.net