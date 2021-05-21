During this mid-spring run up to summer, it’s starting to look a lot brighter across the country than it did during the dark days of winter.
With warmer weather in the offing, more people fully vaccinated, strict public health restrictions easing to recommendations and social interactions increasing exponentially, I’m starting to feel extremely optimistic about the summer months ahead. It looks to be more like what we remember and enjoyed prior to the onset of the pandemic.
My son and his family, who have been living in the U.K., are planning their first return visit to the U.S. since they departed the states two years ago for a planned three-year work/cultural immersion. And we’re reciprocating with plans to visit them in London next fall.
We’re also planning to return to Aspen/Snowmass for most of the summer, as was our tradition until life as we knew it changed. Assuming that goes as hoped, we’re planning to return for most of the winter season.
According to Destimetrics, which tracks lodging performance in resort destinations, we’re not alone in our planning.
The good news/bad news as reported in that other local paper is that it’s going to be very busy in the Roaring Fork Valley this summer — thus it’s likely to take a good deal more effort, planning and dollars to mitigate the downside impacts that will likely result from a lot of pent-up demand. But on the bright side, the Music Festival has just announced that it’s reassessed its summer protocols and now won’t be charging for seating on the Karetsky Music Lawn, so we can still listen to great music, read the New York Times and take a nap all for free once again.
Best of all, there’s still all the great outdoors to enjoy in all its magnificent splendor, and as far as I can tell nothing is contemplated to screw that up for us. And with the delay of the Food & Wine Festival until September, when most of us will be long gone, the streets and sidewalks of Aspen won’t be cluttered in the early season with inebriated foodies attempting to navigate their way around town while the rest of us work to avoid unpleasant contact.
Destimetrics also reports that western mountain resorts are projecting occupancy this summer that will be up over 90% compared to last summer which, from what I’m told, were pretty full due to all those looking to escape the fears of COVID in their congested hometowns. I guess trading one congested town for another works as long as you can see lots of blue sky during the day and a sky full of bright stars at night.
Again, according to Destimetrics, pent-up demand is meeting with pent-up dollars from stimulus payments and the highest level of savings in more than 40 years. All good news to those who depend on the health of the local economy for their livelihood, but a bit scary for the rest of us who have to cough up the big bucks and either didn’t qualify for any of the free money or already spent our share on the necessities and pleasures of life.
Speaking of things as mundane as the economy, my friends at Robinhood just sent me this week’s edition of “Snacks,” their digestible financial newsletter, reminding us that over 9 million Americans are still unemployed, and companies, including many in the Roaring Fork Valley, are scrambling to hire workers as the economy revs up. But they can’t find enough people. The good news on the labor side is that many companies are boosting hourly wages to $15 and well above that figure, but still, lots of jobs are going unfilled.
A few potential reasons include stimulus payments and unemployment benefits resulting in 42% of the people receiving benefits earning more than they did at their jobs, parents left without child care since many school districts are not fully open and last but hardly least many workers are still worried about catching COVID.
This hiring dilemma could help workers and the economy through rising wages or it could become an economic nightmare. Wage growth could be canceled out by weaker purchasing power if prices continue to spike. The labor shortage could also slow economic growth. As benefits expire and schools reopen, workers will likely return, but businesses will find it hard to lower wages which could then result in more layoffs and an unfortunate downsizing of the labor force.
With all the politics and economics still in flux and the pundits all over the map as to the ultimate outcome, it’s much too mind-bending to comprehend, so I think I’ll just get back to more pleasant thoughts of the summer ahead and leave the complicated details to be resolved by the smarter minds among us.
