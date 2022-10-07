Today, a few random thoughts with nowhere else to go but this week’s column.
At the outset, a confession: I’m not onboard with all the new Daily News columnist mugshots that have been serially revealed over the past couple of weeks, although I’ve tried my best to be a team player. In addition to displeasure with my own headshot, I was most haunted by Lorenzo, Mick and Steve’s new images, which don’t do justice to the personas we’ve come to know and grow comfortable with over the years. What’s happened to Lorenzo’s signature disheveled salt-and-pepper mop, Mick’s smile and Steve’s playful grin?
As I grow older, I’m becoming less tolerant of change and until recently the one constant I could always count on was my first cup of coffee along with each morning’s new edition of the Aspen Daily News and being greeted by the familiar faces of my colleagues, who often challenge and lift me with their insight and words of wisdom.
Having reached the tipping point in my one-man protest, I just up and petitioned management for starters to resurrect my old headshot from the dustbin, which, to my pleasant surprise, they graciously agreed to. As for all the other columnists, I’ll keep my fingers crossed.
Congratulations to the taxpayers of Aspen who, during these turbulent times for the motion-picture business, are now free and clear of the financial risks and burdens inherent in owning a commercial movie house, particularly one in a seasonal resort community like Aspen.
The city’s recently announced sale of the Isis Theatre to Aspen Film finally puts those risks and burdens squarely back in the private sector, where they rightfully belong.
Back in 2007, when Aspen’s only remaining commercial movie house was being threatened with closure and conversion to more retail storefront footage on Hopkins Avenue, the city stepped in with a very creative plan, involving the city, the Isis Retail Group and Aspen Film, crafted in large part by Paul Menter, the city’s then director of finance, which ultimately saved Aspen’s only remaining commercial moviehouse and didn’t cost the taxpayers a dime.
That plan worked well for many years, but then along came the pandemic and everything, including the move business, turned upside down. In its wake, neither the city’s subtenant Aspen Film or the theater operator, Metropolitan Theatres, were able to live up to their financial obligations to the city and its taxpayers and thus the city had to step up and cover all the resulting financial shortfalls and would still be doing so if they still owned the theaters.
With Aspen Film now paying the city more than $2 million for full ownership of the Isis Theater portion of the building, the city and its taxpayers have been made whole on the city’s original acquisition of the theater portion of the building, as well as the shortfalls picked up along the way. Fortunately, they’re no longer obligated to cover any of the maintenance and operating costs associated with an aging building in need of lots of tender loving care and annual maintenance, as well as being further subjected to the economic risks inherent in the troubled movie business and owning a single-purpose piece of real estate dedicated to that business.
As to Aspen Film and those who are financing its acquisition, the future is not as clear. The commercial movie business is still in the throes of a revolution with online streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Paramount+, etc. successfully challenging what was once the exclusive purview of brick-and-mortar movie houses like the Isis.
The neighborhood theater business is under siege and collapsing. The big studios are producing less traditional movie products and even less that will premier exclusively in theaters. They can make a lot more money a lot faster on streaming video services that are available throughout the entire nation and internationally on opening night at substantially reduced marketing, distribution and patron costs than was the case in the past under traditional movie distribution patterns.
Although I’m not optimistic that Aspen Film will be able to successfully tread these treacherous commercial waters and make up for the resulting shortfalls with a slate of mostly independent and art house films, I wish them well, but I’m most comforted in knowing that Aspen’s taxpayers will no longer have to cover these economic risks and burdens.
Hopefully, with the recent announcement that Kids First will soon be headed by two new co-heads, the serious operational misjudgments made by the prior leadership and city staff will soon be rectified. With new leadership at the helm, hopefully, the damaging policy decisions that have left the Yellow Brick child care facilities underutilized in the face of overwhelming demand — as well as other related issues — will soon be a thing of the past.
As earlier stated, I don’t tolerate change very well, but sometimes, as in the case of Snowmass Village governance, change becomes absolutely necessary. Thus, I’m supporting the election of Reed Lewis as the village’s new mayor and Britta Gustafson and Susan Marolt as the two new town council members. In my opinion, this new council majority will more effectively maintain the historic character of the village than those being replaced.
