I’m devoting this week’s column to some of the fabulous attractions the mid to upper Roaring Fork Valley has to offer its residents and guests during the remaining days of summer and the soon to emerge fall season.
With just a modicum of criticism here and there, I’ll start at the top of the valley and work all the way down the 82 corridor to Carbondale.
In spite of Aspen’s annoying and frustrating traffic and parking issues, it still retains its unique and intriguing allure that keeps many of us venturing past the roundabout, although not as frequently as in the past.
As usual, the Aspen Music Festival, Theatre Aspen and Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ Jas Café series presentations have been the highlight of the summer season.
And just a little tip to those wondering where to get a comfortable and affordable bite to eat prior to show time, try the Red Mountain Grill at the Aspen Golf Course. Plenty of free parking, attentive service, a great menu and so far none of the annoying Aspen attitude. Best of all, it’s just a short, easy drive to the designated venues — what more could one hope for?
For those courageous enough to travel a bit further into town, Aspen’s Saturday Market with all its treasures is one of my favorite weekly adventures. The parade of all the various doodle combinations as well as the purebreds along with Aspen’s assortment of mutts is not to be missed. And of course the flavored popcorn, fruits, vegetables and pastries, along with a vast array of booths selling merchandise that we actually need or can’t easily live without rounds out what has become a weekly tradition for many of us.
If it’s good food and low key attitude you crave, a few fabulous restaurants like L’Hostaria, The Wild Fig, Jing, Kenichi, Campo De Fiori and Poppycock’s still do a sensational job of catering to locals, part-timers and visitors with great service and reasonable prices considering one is dining in Aspen’s vaunted atmosphere.
Working our way down 82 to safe and sensible Snowmass Village, there’s lots of change afoot. The village is in its transition from a relatively quiet, mostly rural resort community that for most of its history served as a complement to its glitzy neighbor just 8 miles to the east. Although significant development is ongoing in the heart of the resort, there’s still nothing in the valley that beats the village’s vast array of open space, sensational mountain and valley views and year-round recreational attractions.
Although not as glitzy as Aspen, the village still offers an attractive array of affordable eating and watering holes such as Il Poggio, Toro at the Viceroy Hotel, Slow Groovin’ and, for its members and their guests, the recently renovated Snowmass Club’s Black Saddle Bar & Grille. For more casual dining and drinking, there’s Big Hoss Grill and New Belgium Ranger Station on the mall, Base Camp Bar & Grill in Base Village and Taster’s and its new sister restaurant, the Daly Diner in the Snowmass Center.
Next on our journey down Hwy 82, we arrive at a whole different but very welcoming group of towns starting with Basalt, then Willits, El Jebel and Carbondale.
A lot different in character from their more upscale upvalley neighbors, these towns offer easy-going affordable accommodations, shops and a solid array of recreational attractions — excluding of course a ski mountain, but close enough to make all they have to offer a very compelling choice when deciding where to spend your time and dollars in the valley.
When filling your gas tank and grocery carts, most in the know looking for more variety, choices and cheaper prices than those offered upvalley travel a few extra miles downvalley and are well rewarded for their efforts.
If you’re a biker, the number and variety of downvalley trails and terrain are hands-down the best in the valley, and it’s all uncrowded and safer than the current upvalley nightmare.
Soon to formally open is Willits’ new performing arts center, TACAW’s The Contemporary, which will bring a varied schedule of much-needed entertainment and socially significant programming to the midvalley. I’m anticipating we’ll all be pleasantly surprised by all it has to offer.
And for those desiring a delectable variety of food choices with well-seasoned professional year-round staffs and more affordable prices than can be found upvalley, try Basalt’s Tempranillo, Heather's Savory Pies & Tapas Bar, Café Bernard and The Brick Pony.
By far the best two restaurants in Willits are El Korita and Ocean Seafood & Raw Bar. And don’t forget to order the sweet potato fries at the latter — they’re the best I’ve ever tasted.
In El Jebel, there’s Bella Mia and in Carbondale there’s Phat Thai, Allegria, the Pour House, Village Smithy, Atina Bar & Grille, The Goat and White House Pizza. All sensational choices.
Although a bit long-winded this week, I think you’ll find my recommendations on the mark, but if not I’m sure I’ll have more to say on the subject come winter.
Your comments are welcome at letters@aspendailynews.com & melpaul1@earthlink.net