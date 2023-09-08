My faithful companion Enzo and I ended our summer in the Roaring Fork Valley last week with a final left turn at Brush Creek and 82 on our way back to Santa Monica to wait out the arrival of winter in Aspen/Snowmass and the start of what we’re anticipating/hoping will be another great ski season with lots of blue sky powder days and beautifully manicured ski runs broken up only by an occasional stretch of gentle well-spaced bumps — a dream that’ll likely get gut checked when winter hits full force.
Our annual end-of-season drive is a two-day journey with a stopover in St. George, Utah, where, by the way, it was 104 in the shade on our arrival at 4 p.m. Although usually hot this time of year in St. George, I don’t recollect quite this hot during any of our prior summer pass-throughs. Luckily our motel accommodations included a well-functioning air conditioner, which Enzo and I didn’t wander far from except for occasional visits to the dog run not far from our front door.
During the drive we listened to a lot of Sirius XM radio and assorted podcasts consisting mainly of news and politics featuring a slew of leftwing pundits. Generally, Enzo and I favor more conservative perspectives, but the left leaning commentators are really quite entertaining as they get themselves riled up over just about everything and in the process take themselves much too seriously without any discernible sense of humor.
But then there are moments during the drive when we’ve had our fill of all the depressing news and politics and take comfort in the peace and quiet of rubber on the road while conjuring up depressing thoughts of our own.
Here’s the distillation of one of those random thoughts that floated around in my head during the 920-mile journey back to the California coast.
As briefly touched upon in my last column, nobody with the power to make things right or fair in Aspen, Snowmass or for that matter anywhere else in the Roaring Fork Valley represents the interests and views of our part-time residential property owners (affectionately labeled second-homeowners). Although they make up a huge portion of the population in the valley and pay a significant portion of the bills that keep the lights on, particularly in Aspen and Snowmass, nobody with any real or official clout represents or advocates for them or their interests.
With no disrespect to those who’ve chosen to live in the valley full-time, part-time residents also make a very significant contribution to the quality of life in the valley and to its economic viability and sustainability. Without their support there wouldn’t be anywhere near the quality and amount of lifestyle necessities and amenities that everyone enjoys on a year-round basis. There wouldn’t be the fire, life safety and emergency services, the exceptional schools, hospital, road maintenance, public infrastructure and services or much in the way of recreational, arts and cultural attractions that everyone takes for granted but which wouldn’t be available or at least anywhere to the same extent but for the support provided by the part-time residents.
In Snowmass, the Part-Time Residents Advisory Board used to fill this role, but in recent years they’ve been neutered by the powers-that-be, so much so that their representative and advocacy function has diminished so as to be barely discernible. And Aspen has never even attempted to give formal voice to the interests and views of its part-time residents.
It's way beyond time that part-time residents be given an effective voice commensurate with their numbers and the economic support they afford their respective communities. I had hoped that the advisory board would set a long-term, viable example of an effective voice for those interests, but sadly that’s not the case today.
Hopefully, it’s not too late for the current crop of advisory board members to begin educating themselves in the complicated details of all the critical issues facing the community and then actively represent and advocate on behalf of their constituents as did the original founding members of the board during its early years of existence.
On a lighter note, for those who still cherish the thrill of watching action-oriented and character-driven movies on the big screen in a darkened theater surrounded by similarly appreciative movie fans, I want to shamelessly recommend a new film that hit movie houses around the world this past weekend.
Shameless and proud at the same time because the film was produced by my oldest son and is the third installment of the “Equalizer” franchise starring Denzel Washington.
In my humble opinion “Equalizer 3” is the best of the franchise and Denzel is at the top of his form in this role. Apparently, a lot of other moviegoers felt the same way since it was the top grossing film worldwide over the holiday weekend with a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
It’s only being shown in theaters for the foreseeable future and playing locally at the Isis and Movieland. It’ll likely be the hot movie ticket for the next several weeks, at least until the 44th edition of Aspen Filmfest takes center stage from Sept. 19-24 with its eagerly anticipated program of independent films.