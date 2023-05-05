When ending my last column, I was just about to catch a few ZZZs before awakening to Delta’s scintillating breakfast service and a smooth landing at Heathrow to begin a two-week reunion with my London-based son, daughter-in-law and two teenage grandchildren.
My wife and I have been making this reunion trip across the pond together with our daughter-in-law’s parents for the past four years.
This year, though, was a bit different due to the inclusion of a four-day family outing in the countryside — Hampshire to be specific. Since none of us are inclined to rough it, we headquartered at the Four Seasons, but before you furrow your brow, it’s marketed as a humble home away from home. It’s set in a restored 18th-century manor on 500 acres of English countryside. With lots of nature to explore, along with a good deal of wildlife populating the grounds, we felt right in step with the natives and did our best not to show any traces of the ugly American attempting to avenge ancient history.
On the contrary, we dutifully donned our wellies each day to explore the beautiful but wet and muddy grounds and were enthralled by all that the natural setting had to provide. A welcome respite from the frenetic pace and sounds of central London, Santa Monica and the Roaring Fork Valley.
We took instruction in falconry, fly fishing and skeet shooting, and, although not coming close to mastering any of it, we tried our hands at each and actually excelled at some, but not me of course.
The food, particularly the varied and plentiful English breakfast buffets, were sensational. The Brits really know how to lay out a sumptuous feast, although we do coffee better than they do and they do tea better than we do.
There were lots of livestock roaming the property, causing me to wonder whether some of these creatures wandering amongst us might end up on a future menu, but as distressing as that felt in the moment, and with apologies to my vegetarian friends, those feelings quickly dissipated after a full and active day of hiking through the countryside.
With our days in Hampshire at an end, we returned for the remainder of our visit to central London and its surrounding mix of neighborhoods and districts, each with their own distinctive character and history.
Over the past few years we’ve discovered the quiet yet upscale west-end Marylebone neighborhood not far from the hustle and bustle of Covent Garden, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square, as well as the myriad selection of high- and low-end shops on Bond, Oxford and Regent streets. You’ll find the Marylebone Hotel in the heart of the neighborhood to be less pricey than many of the better known, much grander hotel brands in central London but with accommodations, setting and service equal to, if not better than, the bigger names and best of all their attention to detail and personalized service is praiseworthy and, as was the case in Hampshire, their breakfasts are exceptional.
I won’t bore you with a review of all the great meals we had in London or the fabulous exhibits we encountered at London’s world-class collection of art and history museums, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention London’s hottest new musical theater production of “Guys and Dolls.”
The London revival of this thoroughly American Damon Runyonesque piece of musical theater history is the most exciting and entertaining stage production I’ve encountered in many years and that includes most of the hit musicals emanating from New York City in recent seasons. The unique staging, casting and performances by every participant are captivating and memorable, as is the score, which will bounce around in your head and on your lips for days after. If you find yourself in London in the near future, make sure “Guys and Dolls” is on your itinerary.
With our time in London at an end and our flight home about to land, I used the final remaining minutes to check in on the local news in anticipation of writing this week’s column and what pops up but the announcement of high honors granted to Snowmass Village’s town manager.
Clint Kinney was named the 2022 Manager of the Year by the Colorado City & County Management Association and, although not as well known or as prestigious as some of the awards I’m more familiar with, like the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys, it is still a very credible honor.
As is my nature, I’ve been quick to criticize Clint on a regular basis since we don’t see eye to eye on where I sense he’s attempting to take the village and, as I frequently opine, I think he’s almost single handedly put the village on a path to forever change its character from a small-town, rural-styled resort community to a more urbanized town not all that different than Aspen or any other mega resort town.
But perhaps I focus too much blame on him alone. With the new town council’s help, hopefully a more balanced agenda will emerge moving forward and I’ll be able to find greater appreciation for Clint’s leadership skills, but in the meantime, congratulations.
Your feedback to this week’s ramblings can be sent to letters@aspendailynews.com or melpaul1@earthlink.net.