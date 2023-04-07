With new Aspen City Council members scheduled to be sworn into office next week and a goal-setting session planned in late May, I’d like to remind the powers-that-be that the citizens have spoken clearly regarding the state of governance during the tenure of the past council and they aren’t looking for a continuation of the same old policies.
With two new council members replacing the voices and actions of their predecessors, there’s an opportunity for a new majority to arise that will better represent the views of the community.
Many consequential issues will be on the table during the next few years: issues, which, at their core, impact the lives and character of the community. Like the mandate issued by Snowmass Village voters in the recent town council election, the quality of life in Aspen and character of the surroundings for all who live, work and play within or directly adjacent to its borders is of primary importance when making decisions that will forever impact those characteristics.
The Entrance to Aspen and construction of the massive new Lumberyard affordable housing project extending into the next decade are the most impactful projects, requiring much closer scrutiny and perhaps, dare I say it, alternative thinking and planning.
Most agree that more affordable housing is necessary to maintain a vibrant and economically sustainable community. But is the proposed Lumberyard project the best way to get there?
With an estimated construction cost approaching half a billion dollars and significant traffic and environmental impacts to the already overstressed highway corridor, plus limited public infrastructure and stretched taxpayer pocketbooks, it appears desirable to examine alternatives that can achieve the goals and good intentions underlying this project.
One such alternative is buying down existing free-market housing and other potential housing structures, as well as soon-to-expire, currently deed-restricted housing. That concept is penciling out to be a lot cheaper than one-half billion dollars and can be accomplished in a much shorter timeframe with significantly less impact to the city’s taxpayers, its existing infrastructure and rights-of-way.
There likely are other viable and more affordable alternatives to solving workforce housing issues, traffic issues and lifestyle affordability issues as well as holding developers to the commitments and promises they’ve made when receiving their project approvals.
I’m optimistic the council, with its new blood and a new majority will be capable of working these issues, as well as others that come to the surface during the next few years, to a satisfactory conclusion while still protecting the unique character of the community and limiting to the greatest extent possible the impact on the city’s taxpayers.
By the way, when the new Aspen City Council goes about its goal-setting exercise, I’d suggest doing it in similar fashion to the very careful and deliberate process followed by the relatively new Snowmass Village Town Council. They followed their own experienced instincts rather than being pressured by their appointed staff with its own agenda and set of priorities. At the end of the day, the council’s goals and priorities were directed toward maintaining the village’s unique character and the lifestyle of all who reside and play there.
And speaking of Snowmass Village, things are about to go a bit off the rails there due to its aging infrastructure. Unfortunately, it’s all crashing down at about the same time, requiring immediate and significant repairs and reconstruction throughout the village. Uncharacteristically for me, I can’t find anyone to blame.
That said, this spring, summer and fall will likely be a nightmare for anyone attempting to enter and exit the heart of the village.
With just a few days of ski season remaining, kicking off the fun and games this week has been the start of a new natural gas line installation on Owl Creek Road. Periodic lane closures are anticipated until its scheduled completion in mid- to late May.
Following this relatively minor headache comes the main event, which gets underway in mid-May and if we’re lucky will end in early November.
Brush Creek Road will be closed from the Blue Roof condos to the Owl Creek intersection during the entire period for the reconstruction of the failing Brush Creek culvert and its aging gas, electric, water and sewer lines.
Imagine navigating the village during the Labor Day JAS festival, but rather than just three days, contemplate projects happening 24/7 from mid-May through early November, and you’ll get the picture.
Everyone wanting to access or exit the heart of the village will be rerouted/detoured via Highline Road and Owl Creek Road. Although there will likely be major delays, it should be relatively tolerable if you’re blessed with a high degree of patience.
If not, and you plan to be on the local roads during the holidays or for special events such as the weekly Fanny Hill concerts, mountain recreation or just regular trips to Snowmass Mall or Base Village, the grocery store, gas station, post office or in and out of town, I’d suggest rethinking your upcoming living and visitation plans and adjust your destination or timelines accordingly.
Some suspicious minds think this may just be the town staff setting the stage for and underpinning their proposed massive and expensive new Brush Creek/Owl Creek roundabout, but more about that in a future column.
