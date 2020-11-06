As I start to write this week’s column the sun is just beginning to rise in the neighborhood and all is still quiet, but this isn’t just an ordinary day, it’s Election Day, and none of us really knows what it will bring.
What follows are some of my observations and feelings on what’s about to unfold over the next few days or, perhaps, weeks.
The earliest sign that all is still well in the country are the leading stock market indicators which are flashing bright green. Obviously, they could turn red if we’re still talking about recounts and court cases during the next week or so, or if a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the country take a significant turn for the worse without positive signs of medical and economic help on the way.
Another sign that nothing much has changed yet is that the pundits on both sides are still showing sweat stains since none of them have a secure handle on where all the sturm ‘n’ drang will end up.
It’s late afternoon and the Wall Street wizards closed out the day well up in green territory. The right-leaning pundits as well as the president are crowing about the soaring stock market as well as other economic indicators showing the economy is recovering while those on the left are fixated on the legal battles over “voter suppression” and escalating virus numbers which still will be important issues in the weeks and months ahead, but likely a bit more muted when all the political dust and turmoil settles down and concrete news of safe and effective virus vaccines and therapeutics take center stage.
I just returned from some outdoor recreation and noticed on my travels around the neighborhood that many of our commercial establishments in and around the west side of Los Angeles have been boarded up in anticipation of big trouble no matter who wins the election. Obviously not a good sign, except for those who sell plywood.
Just under the surface and contributing to the boarded-up storefronts are all the unresolved raw racial tensions that bubbled over during the spring and summer months.
The big question in the days ahead is whether the right or left has been more successful in addressing the voters’ sense of urgency in resolving the critically important issues of the day, thereby translating their voters support into victories for the White House and the halls of congress.
As Election Day closes out in the hours before the stroke of midnight there isn’t a clear presidential winner in sight with most of the key battleground states still in the undecided column.
On the morning after, I checked in with the pundits again. They’re still in a state of despair and no closer to the answers they were looking for than when I last checked in prior to bedtime. However, the stock market indicators are still flashing green, even brighter than on Election Day. They appear to be agnostic as to who they want to win; they just want a winner sooner than later.
As the day progresses, clarity begins to emerge with Biden/Harris coming within striking distance of the elusive 270 Electoral College votes needed to put them in the White House.
Other points of interest are also emerging. According to the Axios pundits, even if Trump doesn’t win another term he’ll likely emerge more powerful than ever within the GOP, by having defied expectations for himself and lifting fellow Republicans to surprise victories in the House and Senate. By defying the polls and maintaining his grip over the Republican electorate the party appears to be his party until he decides it isn’t.
With the Senate majority still firmly in the hands of the right and with improved numbers in the House it’s unlikely that the far left’s progressive reform agenda will get very far under a Biden/Harris regime — and for many on the right that’s good enough during these highly contentious polarized times.
It’s Thursday and my column deadline is at hand. Wall Street is still happy and although the Biden/Harris team appear to have the upper hand, the multifront political and legal battle for the White House is still anticipated to drag on for weeks.
And as to the rumors that Trump will run again in 2024, I hear the New York penal system has a work-release program that will enable him to campaign during the day and return to his cell for nightly lockdown.
All is still well with our sense of humor, democracy and the United States of America.
