With views likely to be blocked from outside in and inside out, East West Partners and their development and financing team may forever change the character of Snowmass Village’s resort core — and in my opinion, not in a good way.
For as long as my family and I have visited and lived in the village — totaling almost 40 years now — we along with most other full- and part-time residents and guests have cherished our spectacular mountain and village views.
After years of observing and participating in the review of many village land-use development applications submitted by various developers, a concern that has always been front and center is whether proposed projects affect views either from within the project itself, from the viewpoint of neighboring properties, or via travels up and down village roadways, bike paths and trails? Compelling, uncluttered and generally unobstructed views distinguish Snowmass Village from most other towns in the Roaring Fork Valley.
When the concept of Base Village first saw the light of day in the early 2000s, the preservation of views was a key planning consideration, which also carried over to other impactful development projects, including the recent lengthy review of the application to totally renovate and redevelop Snowmass Center. So much so that at the town council’s insistence, the developer removed a couple of the proposed buildings and reoriented and reduced the height of others.
Some might say that the two new massive buildings at the entrance to Base Village don’t honor that well-entrenched standard of community character, and to that I would agree. However, that’s not how things started out with the original plans approved by council and voted on by the community. Over the years, as Base Village developers came and disappeared along with changes in the town’s elected and appointed leadership, incremental changes were made via administrative and formally approved amendments concerning height increases and architectural details that ultimately resulted in those two massive buildings overpowering the Base Village entryway and blocking our mountain views.
Unfortunately, it appears that our current town manager, development director and East West Partners are aligned to further amplify and extend the claustrophobic canyon-wall effect we encounter as we approach Base Village to the full outside Wood Road perimeter all the way up to the ski-back bridge.
If not for the very detailed and thorough vetting of the proposed changes by the town planning commission over the past few months, East West Partners’ application to reposition three of the five remaining buildings to be built along the perimeter of Wood Road would likely have been fast-tracked through the review process and rubber stamped with approval along the lines recommended by town staff at the beginning of the process.
Fortunately for the community, the planning commission was sufficiently concerned with the resulting negative impacts that they did not recommend the repositioning of the buildings but instead suggested that the council further explore these issues during a separate public hearing of the application, which will likely commence later this month or in early August.
Next on the planning commission docket is another request from East West Partners concerning significant changes in the approvals originally granted to Aspen Skiing Co. for a major townhome project proposed for Fanny Hill, adjacent to Wood Road and the ski-back trail to the six-pack, Base Village and Assay Hill.
The townhome project was originally approved by council as the economic icing on the cake to incentivize SkiCo to complete construction of Base Village in a timely manner. Obviously that didn’t occur, and on the cusp of commencing construction of the Limelight Hotel, SkiCo told council that it would not build the hotel unless given the right to build and sell the townhomes before completion of the rest of the remaining five previously approved Base Village buildings. Council quickly agreed, eager to see the hotel come to life sooner rather than later.
To make a long story short, SkiCo ended up not needing the profits from the sale of the townhomes, as they told the council in order to finance hotel construction, since they never finalized their townhome plans and land-use application. But now the developer wants to build an entirely different project consisting of 10 separate, large single-family homes on the same parcel of Fanny Hill land and, I would guess, at a substantially increased profit projection.
In my opinion, the numerous complex changes being requested for this project are equally if not more impactful to the community and the Fanny Hill ski area than the changes being requested for Base Village as discussed earlier in this column. It’s likely the planning commission and the town council will devote a lot of time vetting these impacts and hopefully, once again, not just rubber stamp the town staff’s already announced recommendation to approve most of the developer’s requests without much alteration.
In closing this week’s column, I’d like to remind everyone to support our dedicated and hard-working local merchants and restaurants. If you have a few bucks to donate, please show our village restaurants and their employees we have their backs with a contribution to charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/save-snowmass-village-restaurants.