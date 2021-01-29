Up to now I’ve not found much joy in the aging process, but having reached the qualifying age for a COVID vaccination, it appears old age can be something to celebrate.
Not normally a huge fan of government bureaucracy, I was surprised and overjoyed at how smooth and efficiently my recent vaccination experience went. Kudos to all those professionals and volunteers assigned to execute this enormous undertaking — and they pulled it off without a hitch and, surprisingly, without the talking heads in Washington, D.C., mucking it up.
Another bright note for those of us hunkered down part-time in Southern California: we just got a reprieve from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who agreed to lift some of the draconian lockdown restrictions that have been in place for several months.
Starting today, a bit of normalcy returns with the reopening of hair and nail salons, barber shops and outdoor training facilities and — best of all — our restaurants can return to outdoor service, which perhaps is a bit more attractive under California’s warmer weather conditions than is currently the case in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Since the incidence of infection is still high, but happily heading downward, none of us are quite sure why the governor issued this new edict now. Those who are a bit less charitable have attributed Newsom’s recent turnaround to the growing chorus of unhappy constituents seeking his immediate recall. Obviously, I’m not so jaded as to think politics had anything to do with it.
Likewise, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the powers that be in Pitkin County soon will become similarly enlightened, due to the recent decline in the county’s relevant guiding numbers, and also quickly ease up on their recently imposed red-zone restrictions.
Speaking of politics, here’s a few additional observations.
In preparation for the upcoming impeachment trial of our former president, which is intended to occupy our hearts and minds for the next couple of months, the Senate earlier this week took a vote on the constitutionality of impeaching said former president. The merits of that vote are not of any great consequence other than clearly signaling that the Democrats have no chance at getting a conviction.
With a new administration trying to get up to speed on running the country and delivering on its promises expeditiously, traveling down this impeachment route will only serve to disrupt and distract our new leaders in addressing the enormous job that lies ahead.
Since it’s pretty clear that a conviction in the Senate will be dead on arrival — and as tempting and gratifying as it might be for those hellbent on punishing Trump and driving the last nail in his coffin — at the end of the day, it’s merely a futile exercise which I fear will likely only result in further strengthening and emboldening him and his followers.
Perhaps it’s a bit naïve, but I think it’s best to just let Trump and his ideology fade into the ether and pray that the new administration has the smarts and political wherewithal to deliver on all the good things they’ve promised. That should be sufficient to get them reelected, shouldn’t it?
The political atmosphere in Aspen will soon be heating up with lots of newcomers vying to replace some of the old regime in the upcoming election for mayor and a couple of city council seats. Could it be that the nearly 60% pay raise was the motivating factor in suddenly raising such widespread interest in public service?
Seriously, there’s a lot of cleaning up to do in Aspen, and hopefully despite the disappointing Skippy Mesirow experiment, more new blood may be helpful in balancing out some of the tired and questionable thought processes of those currently in office.
Political relationships in Snowmass Village are a bit strained, with former Mayor Markey Butler voting at a recent Pitkin County Board of Health meeting to shut down all indoor dining in the county. Her vote ran contrary to the direction given to her by the current village mayor and town council that appointed her to represent the community’s interest on the board of health.
Always a stickler for building consensus among her colleagues on important issues, the former mayor decided to side with her colleagues on the health board rather than follow the clearly expressed position of those she was appointed to represent.
Often, consensus-building is a good approach, but this time it was used solely for the sake of showing unanimity among the voting members. Without any hard evidence supporting the shutdown decision, the interests of many restaurant owners and their staffs in the village — as well as those throughout the county — were not well served.
In closing this week, I just learned that Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Tammy Terwelp will be departing the station in March. During her short and controversial tenure, she instigated and promoted changes in the station’s well-entrenched and popular programming format, which did not sit well with many in the community. The station’s founder, Sy Coleman, said the changes could leave the station without “a trace of Aspen’s special character.” Hopefully, the next executive director will bring back some of that special character.
