From the feedback I’ve received concerning several of my recent columns, it appears I may have gotten under some people’s skin. Not wishing to cause any further undue stress I’m taking the high ground this week, and, if that works out well, who knows — there might be a whole new me in the offing, or not as the case may be.
First, a big shout-out to the entire staff at the Snowmass Club, who make our daily exercise regimens both productive and as pleasurable as grueling training sessions can be. And special kudos to Bianca who leads our twice-weekly spinning classes with the best music playlist and best gossip in the valley.
Speaking of Bianca, who’s also queen of the closet, and her comrades-in-arms, another big shout-out to all the unsung ladies who man the small but well organized high-end restaurant coat check closets in the upper Roaring Fork Valley. During the hectic winter season they diligently perform their duties while occasionally taking abuse from some of the entitled folks who feel their particular outerwear deserves special attention or an upfront resting spot for all to see, similar to parking the Rolls or Ferrari at the entrance. So next time make sure to give the ladies a gracious thanks and even better a big tip because it gets a bit claustrophobic and sometimes confrontational in those closets.
Looking for some entertainment and enlightenment toward the end of ski season? Make sure to catch a session or two of Aspen Film’s Shortsfest which runs from March 31 to April 5. This Oscar-qualifying film festival is a potpourri of short narrative and documentary films from around the world.
The subject matter is diverse and best of all, as opposed to feature length films, if you don’t like what’s on the screen wait a few minutes and there’s likely to be something new that catches your fancy.
During my periodic local restaurant reviews and recommendations, I’ve not said much about Toro at the Viceroy, but now that ends. Over the years I’ve frequented the hotel for meetings, coffee, muffins and an occasional meal in the pre-Toro days and always found it welcoming and hospitable but not compelling.
Last year on a trip to Cabo, my wife and I stayed at Esperanza, which includes a Toro restaurant at the entrance to the resort. Along with friends we sampled its menu, and it was sensational. So much so that we committed to visiting Toro in Snowmass but just didn’t get around to it until we recently received an invitation to join a five-course tequila dinner hosted by Chef Richard Sandoval.
The pan-Latin inspired meal curated by Sandoval and Toro Executive Chef Alberto Figueroa included parings of Wagyu beef, lamb tenderloin and lots of Clase Azul tequila. The ambience, service, food and, of course, the tequila were sensational. I’m hooked and Toro is now on my list of favorites in Snowmass — even when I have to pick up the tab.
Having taken a bit of a spill last week skiing down Sandy Park, I want to give a big shout-out to the Snowmass Ski Patrol, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority and the emergency medical team at Aspen Valley Hospital. It took lots of people to put Humpty Dumpty back together again, but luckily all the pieces were fairly intact. Due to the professional efforts and soothing words I was back to normal rather quickly or, as some have said, as normal as possible with the limited resources I have to work with.
During the normal course of our wanderings we don’t give much thought to these lifesaving services and the people who deliver them until fate takes its toll. We’re extremely lucky in this valley to have the full array of very professional and experienced rescue and emergency medical services and their state-of-the-art equipment that often times are available only in much larger communities. My hat is off to all of them and my thanks for the opportunity to ski another day.
Wow, that’s a lot of positivity in one fell swoop and who knows if there’s a lot more where that came from. Perhaps it has more to do with my facing eternity on Sandy Park than some existential need for a whole new makeover. We’ll see how things shake out over the next couple weeks when I next have to face the keyboard to write another of my life- affirming commentaries.
