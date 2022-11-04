Not only are there significant changes afoot in the governance of Snowmass Village but similar changes will be front and center in Aspen during their municipal elections next March.
With the recent announcement of Rachel Richards’ retirement from the local political scene there will be openings in Aspen for two city council seats as well as the mayor’s.
For those in the community who aren’t happy or in sync with the direction the current city council has been headed down over the past few years — some of whom have been very vocal about their feelings and others who’ve been quietly discontent — now is the time to begin giving serious thought as to who in the community would better represent your desires and wishes going forward.
It’s not too early to begin identifying and cajoling those potential candidates who have the smarts and credibility to deliver on a platform more aligned with where most of the community wants to go during the next five to 10 years rather than the path the current city council has been headed down.
With Mayor Torre and Councilmember Rachel Richards’ seat open and Skippy Mesirow’s up for grabs, a new council majority is in the offing — with the strong possibility of significant changes in governance, both substantively and fiscally, within close reach. So rather than the loudest voices simply mouthing off about unaddressed traffic and mobility issues, employee housing, runaway commercial development, growth of the city bureaucracy, undue confiscatory taxes, fees and restrictions on residential property owners and the list of all other annoying and meddling issues, it’s now time for the smartest and brightest creative problem solvers to raise their hands and share their thoughts and ideas for a better way forward than the path followed by the current crop of elected officials.
Of recent note is the city council’s recent backtracking on a very damaging decision they made earlier this year at the behest of the city and Kids First staffs and board members concerning the historically well-run early childhood operations at the Yellow Brick Building.
Unfortunately, the recanting of their decision to demand unrealistic and financially unworkable terms in the leases of the building’s two early childhood providers did not come in time to mitigate the damage that was done to the families with kids in the program or to the providers, one of which was forced to close her doors entirely and the other who was forced to downsize her operation in the interim.
There was no surprise in the repercussions following the staff and council’s damaging decision since the folly of their actions was well telegraphed in advance by the parents and professionals involved in the program. Just another example of a few decision makers who’ve been sitting at the table much too long thinking they have all the right answers in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Just one of many such examples over the years confirming the need for a periodic housecleaning of those charged with making the decisions that affect all our lives in meaningful and impactful ways.
There’s still sufficient time left to begin formulating a mix of candidates that will constitute the new majority that will best address the wishes and desires of those who live, work and play in Aspen. But time is almost up to make those same decisions in Snowmass Village.
Clear choices are on the village ballots that will be counted next Tuesday. If you like the urbanization agenda that the current Snowmass Village Town Council has set for the community over the past few years and where they appear headed for the foreseeable future, then you should return the incumbents, Bill Madsen and Tom Goode, to their seats at the table.
But if you treasure and long for retaining the small-town, rural-styled character that’s been the historic defining differentiation between the village and Aspen, then you should vote for a new town-council majority headed by Reed Lewis as mayor and Britta Gustafson and Susan Marolt as new council members. All three are long-term residents and active participants in all aspects of community life — and best of all, they’re committed to retaining the character of the community that brought most of us here in the first place.
In closing, a final thought that just keeps sloshing around in my head: Why don’t any of our appointed and elected representatives ever consider refunding to the taxpayers any of our surplus tax dollars?
We’re continually reminded that the town’s piggy bank is full, but instead of giving any of it back, the powers that be just keep getting bigger and bigger piggy banks. Rather than working so hard to find new ways to spend our surplus tax dollars on things that might be nice but not necessary, why not vote down the list of new and extended tax issues on this year’s midterm ballot — how unpatriotic would that be?
I’m not running for anything but would still welcome your words of support or otherwise at letters@aspendailynews.com and melpaul1@earthlink.net.