Kudos to the Snowmass Village Planning Commission under the relatively new leadership of chairman Tom Fridstein.
Fridstein has already demonstrated he’s a man of his own opinions, which is in contrast to some of the rubber-stamping of staff recommendations for other major village developments that have been reviewed in past years.
Not everybody seems thrilled by the change.
From what I have witnessed during the past couple of months of planning commission meetings focusing on East West Partners’ application to make substantial changes in the previously approved Base Village development, it seemed the town manager, development director and applicant were frustrated about the close review of their requested changes.
Were they counting on just a cursory review and quick approval of the application as set forth in the town staff’s draft resolution, which they presented to the planning commission at its second meeting, and before the commissioners had even begun their review of the requested changes?
It’s worth noting that at the beginning of the review process, town staff announced its approval of almost all the changes requested by the developer.
Yet due to the significant nature and potential impact of the requested changes, the commission, instead of following the staff’s plan, opted for a detailed review and input from those stakeholders and neighboring properties which would be impacted by the proposed changes. (Editor’s note: columnist Mel Blumenthal owns a unit in a neighboring property, the Enclave.)
The reason a detailed review is important is that several significant incremental changes over the years in previously approved Base Village plans were made administratively, outside the public view, by the development director and in some cases approved by the council.
Lest you wonder how in the world the entryway to Base Village became such a wall of view-blocking buildings, a big part of the answer can be attributed to the incremental administrative changes made by the development director, as well as other changes made by the town council.
Base Village was always going to end up being a monster in the heart of the village. I think most in the community who favored the project understood that, but I doubt they ever contemplated nor were they asked to approve what now towers over the entrance to Base Village.
Over the past year, East West Partners and its development team have been meeting with the town’s development department in order to come to agreement on more changes that I believe if approved, will amplify the fortress-like look and feel of Base Village.
If the developer’s request to reposition three sizable buildings — out of the five buildings left to be built on the east side of Base Village — is granted, we will be left with a perimeter along Wood Road consisting mostly of an unbroken wall of massive building facades starting at the project’s entryway and continuing all the way up Wood Road to the ski-back bridge.
I believe the repositioning of proposed Buildings 10A, 10B and 11 right up against Wood Road will leave little if any setback from the road, eliminate open spaces and block views into and over Base Village.
The interior of Base Village will be sealed off from the rest of the village — and perhaps that’s the type of gated community the developer is striving for — but for the neighbors surrounding the project (including my family and I at the Enclave) and all those who live and drive up and down Wood Road, the experience could feel claustrophobic. That’s due to what now appears to be an oversized, almost solid wall of buildings around Base Village’s entire perimeter.
The repositioning of these buildings is only one of the significant changes being requested. Aspen Daily News contributor Steve Alldredge earlier this week outlined some of these changes in a recent story (“Snowmass developer asks for changes,” July 1). Extending the completion of Base Village from its current finish date in 2025 to the end of this decade, which brings the total construction timeline to a quarter-century from its original approval in 2004, is another significant change. It’s one that will result in continued construction in the heart of the village for more years than the community ever agreed to.
In addition, the developer is seeking flexibility in its approvals and hopes to not have to return to the planning commission or the council for approval.
Reduction in the total number of parking spaces that were previously agreed to and the ability to sell parking spaces to future condo buyers (which is now prohibited) are other asks. Already, public parking spaces are in high demand and short supply in the constrained Base Village facility.
If all or any of this seems problematic, communicate your concerns to the planning commission and town council. Their information is available through the town’s website, tosv.com.