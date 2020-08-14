Aspen’s Isis theater complex has suffered significant economic stress due to the COVID-19 shutdown as well as from ongoing structural changes in the motion picture exhibition business.
The complex, which is owned by the city of Aspen and its public facilities authority, was purchased in 2007 using a form of bond funding known as certificates of participation. It’s managed by Aspen Film under a master sublease/purchase agreement with the city and operated under an operational sublease by Metropolitan Theatres, a small Los Angeles-headquartered chain which itself has been undergoing a rough patch resulting from the mandatory closure of theaters throughout the country. Hopefully that’s about to change with the recently announced phased reopening of several of the chain’s theaters later this month, with the Isis currently scheduled for reopening, using enhanced safety procedures on Friday, Aug. 28.
Although Aspen City Council reconfirmed earlier this week its unanimous support for this valuable community asset, the forces of nature and commerce are not boding well for a happy ending in the long term, at least for those of us who still cherish viewing films on the big screen surrounded by others sharing the same experience.
Due to the growing popularity of streaming video, which has taken a giant leap forward during the shutdown, the motion picture studios and distributors are beginning to accelerate the inevitable restructuring of their business models, which likely will result in severely limited theater exhibitions of most films except major blockbusters.
In addition, the popularity of gaming and easy access to other forms of entertainment and recreation is also taking its toll on the motion picture theater business.
All these factors are pointing to major structural changes in the next few years which in the end are projected to have a negative impact on the viability of brick and mortar theaters throughout the country.
Theaters in luxury seasonal resort markets such as Aspen are highly dependent on significant amounts of winter and summer business. They’re extremely vulnerable to operating costs and exorbitant market rate rents which are payable 12 months a year.
With economically distressed Aspen Film unable to pay its theater rent obligations to the city and Metropolitan unable or unwilling to meet its obligations to Aspen Film, the city’s bond ratings could be put in jeopardy unless the city makes up the rent shortfall from its general fund in order to pay the holders of the certificates of participation on Sept. 1.
Facing a difficult dilemma, Aspen City Council agreed. In addition, they offered further help to Aspen Film and Metropolitan by forgiving a portion of the past due rent, deferring payment of the rest and working to refinance the outstanding debt on the Isis, which hopefully will better accommodate the changing economics of the theater business.
Whether the city’s help results in a successful lifeline for the Isis depends in large part on whether Metropolitan decides to extend its operating lease beyond January 2021 and whether it’s able to pay the rent necessary for Aspen Film and the city to meet the obligations to the theater’s debt holders.
Beyond Metropolitan, there isn’t much hope for another commercial theater operator to come onboard. Over the years, Aspen Film made several attempts to find a replacement theater operator, even hiring a Los Angeles-based consultant on two occasions, but all to no avail.
Under the current and projected future state of the theater exhibition business it’s even less likely today to find a replacement for Metropolitan unless the city or another angel with deep pockets is ready, willing and able to help with continued economic support.
The current leadership of Aspen Film has hinted at operating the theater on its own, but with no operating or economic resources to do so successfully and its unlikely ability to raise the required capital to buy out the city’s $2.03 million indebtedness, the long-term future of the Isis, as we currently know it, is beginning to look pretty dim.
As a last resort, the city has discussed the possibility of downsizing the theater complex from its current four-theater configuration to the three smaller underground theaters, and to sell off the main floor theater for use as retail space. A potential buyer could be Mark Hunt and his investor group, which already owns the two adjoining retail spaces as well as the affordable rooftop employee housing units.
Hunt made a significant offer to buy the Isis theater complex a year or so ago, concurrent with his purchase of the adjoining retail units. That offer would have eliminated the city’s financial risk in holding onto ownership of the theaters as well as ensuring the economic survival of Aspen Film and likely three of the four theaters long term. Unfortunately, Aspen Film rejected the offer out of hand in favor of their dreams of someday operating the theaters on their own.
The rapidly changing nature of the film distribution and exhibition business as well as the impact of the pandemic has a way of changing one’s dreams.
Although I’m not optimistic as to the long-term future of Aspen Film or Metropolitan, I’m comforted by the city’s proclaimed support and hope they’ll continue to do whatever it takes to keep this important and necessary community asset alive as long as possible.