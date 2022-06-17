Summer season kicks off in full gear this weekend with Aspen’s Food & Wine Classic, followed later this month by the start of the Aspen Music Festival as well as all the intellectual and political offerings at the Aspen Institute. But don’t forget, there’s also a good deal of stuff going on behind the scenes that will continue to impact us in ways more substantive and longer term than the eagerly awaited Aspen-Snowmass summer event schedule.
Make sure you keep focused on all this stuff — despite the best efforts of the powers that be to direct your attention to all the fun things and not their controversial legislative agenda.
The appointed bureaucrats and elected officials are on a fast track to severely restrict, and in some cases take away, lots of your historic property rights in the name of community building. Although they haven’t shown much in the way of data to justify what they’re doing, they do have strong feelings deep down in their guts that they know what’s best for the community. And while they’re at it, they’re conjuring up some new revenue streams — which we taxpayers will shoulder — for giving them a lot more cash in their piggy bank to spread around among some of their favorite causes.
In addition, they’ve done a lot to screw up the community’s historically well-run Yellow Brick child care operations. Due to the city’s flawed thinking and decision-making process guided by Assistant City Manager Diane Foster, Aspen City Council and Kids First and its citizen advisory board (which is charged with overseeing the city’s taxpayer-funded child care program), this otherwise well-run child care operation will either soon to be out of business or run by an out-of-area operator with little or no local familiarity or connection to the community or its citizens.
None of the valley’s other child care providers have shown any interest in working under the terms of the city’s recently conceived set of new operational conditions.
Although not ideal for those who live or work in Aspen from a community or convenience standpoint, Snowmass Village’s Little Red School House will accommodate many of those who will be or have been displaced by the questionable and unnecessary moves of those in charge of Aspen’s child care operations.
On top of everything else, a recently conducted survey shows community satisfaction with city services has plummeted from 71% in 2019 to 52% today — obviously headed in the wrong direction.
In Snowmass Village, where the bureaucrats and elected representatives are committed to urbanizing the village, they’re on a hunt for big bucks to complete the town’s entryway, to build another roundabout at the Brush Creek/Owl Creek intersection and to construct a massive new transit center adjacent to the mall. But all of that will likely be overshadowed by the recent allegations concerning the Krabloonik dog sledding operation and the violations of its land and facility lease with the town — as well as state regulations set forth in Colorado’s Pet Animal Care & Facilities Act, the Bureau of Animal Protection, the Department of Agriculture and the State Attorney General’s Office.
In the absence of town-appointed and elected officials fulfilling their obligations to the community to proactively oversee and protect the roughly 200 sled dogs housed at the town-owned facility, Bill Fabrocini — a recently resigned town-appointed member of the Krabloonik Best Practices Review Committee and a 10-year active proponent of sled dog welfare — submitted to the state’s regulatory agencies an eight-page report along with voluminous confirmatory exhibits detailing the failings of the current owners and operators of the Krabloonik dog sledding business. He also submitted a copy of his report to the town council, the town manager and town attorney, all of whom previously refused to allow him to make a formal public presentation of his report.
Fabrocini alleges three areas of noncompliance, all of which he backs up with detailed supporting evidence.
In summary, he alleges noncompliance with the minimal standards for off-tether exercise conditioning and training; the failure to document each dog’s exercise regimen; and the falsification of the required reports on each dog.
The controversy predates the current ownership. Krabloonik has a long history of allegedly mistreating the sled dogs housed at the facility, going all the way back to the original owner-operator. And if Fabrocini’s allegations are as credible as they appear, along with the reports by other current and past members of the Best Practices Review Committee, the town should find the current owner-operator in breach of his lease obligations.
Current societal norms don’t tolerate the mistreatment of animals. Despite the town’s marketing geniuses who find Krabloonik to be a valuable tourist attraction, there’s no justification in today’s culture to support such an attraction unless the town goes beyond the bare minimum to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the dogs.
Although the bureaucrats and some of the elected leadership would like to kick this issue down the road as they’ve historically done, in the face of Fabrocini’s report — as well as other experts who’ve already weighed in and those who are standing by to do so — the proper course of action in my opinion is the swift closure of Krabloonik and the abandonment once and for all of dog sledding in Snowmass Village.
Your comments are welcome at melpaul1@earthlink.net and letters@aspendailynews.com.