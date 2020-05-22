Notwithstanding the creative efforts of hard-working event planners throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, with no Food & Wine festival, no July 4 parade, no music festivals or Thursday night concerts, no Ideas Festival, no rodeo, limited recreational opportunities and highly restricted restaurant, bar and entertainment venues, the huge crowds of summer visitors that traditionally flock to the valley may not be in the cards this year.
The lack of tourists and part-time residents will negatively impact finances throughout the valley, but fortunately most of the local towns have conservatively handled their finances over the past few years leaving adequate reserves to weather the still remaining stormy days ahead.
Hopefully our local bureaucrats and elected officials will not be tempted to veer from their generally conservative economic approach during these difficult times — but sometimes the temptation is just too great, as evidenced by last week’s public disclosure that the town of Snowmass Village intends to purchase the Snowmass Inn and add it to its growing collection of employee housing units.
We learned that the town has been in negotiations to acquire the Inn for $6 million plus a placeholder for another million in likely renovations if they end up closing on the purchase.
Following a town council executive session on May 4 during which the town manager and town attorney brought the council up-to-speed on the negotiations, during this week’s council meeting the board formally blessed the deal. That’s despite the fact that the contract was not made public in packet materials available before the meeting (it is now included as an attachment to Monday’s meeting packet).
The Snowmass Inn, which is substantially smaller than the neighboring Snowmass Mountain Chalet, sold as a package with the chalet to an anonymous buyer in April for a combined total price of $14 million. But the purchase price for the inn alone agreed to by the town is only a million bucks less than half the total price for both.
By the way I’d suggest that Mayor Butler and her council colleagues keep their eyes on the appellate court decision coming down the pike concerning several Basalt executive sessions that were claimed to be illegal because the town didn’t do enough to identify the topics discussed behind closed doors. From the nature of the questions and comments by the three-judge panel, it appears their decision will likely require greater specificity of the topic(s) in executive session notices than what was given by Mayor Butler for Snowmass’ May 4 session as well as most of the village’s other executive sessions, which generally consists of a mere reading of generic town code sections.
Congratulations to Jordan Sarick, who heads the company which owns the Snowmass Center, and his planning team which walked away from last Monday’s town council meeting with unanimous approval of their preliminary plan application to renovate and upgrade the center.
Unfortunately for the citizens of Snowmass there are still unresolved questions and concerns regarding traffic flow and pedestrian safety as well as connectivity of the community-serving center to Base Village, the mall and other areas of the village and whether there was sufficient compensation to the town for all the significant land use variances granted to the center’s owner.
Another piece of good news for Mr. Sarick and his team was the town council’s rejection of a request by the planning commission to review the center’s final plan application. So much for the expertise of the architects, developers, planners and knowledgeable real estate professionals on the commission which doesn’t exist on the council.
This week also marked the beginning of the planning commission’s review of the Base Village developers’ next series of significant requested changes to the previously approved plans for all the Base Village buildings still left to be constructed. I will be watching this issue closely as the hearings go forward.