As we end 2022, I’m planning to begin 2023 with as much positive input and energy as I can muster.
With a houseful of , assorted others and several comfort canines, apparently it’s my job to make their holiday visit joyous and as stress-free as possible — or at least that’s what my wife tells me.
Luckily the snow conditions have been perfect, so there hasn’t been much of a call on my services or charm during daylight hours. But when the lifts stop running, that’s when I’m expected to kick into high gear.
Après ski takes its toll, especially on my wife who handles the refreshments while I do my best to keep the conversation around the fireplace enlightening and challenging. My crew is pretty much divided between the left and right with a few softies in the middle. Lots of college-aged kids in the mix who are trying out some of the propaganda they’ve picked up during the past semester, along with several middle-aged and older folk who aren’t trying out anything since they’re already convinced they know what’s right and wrong and good and bad.
Following après, it’s time for a bit of rest and freshening up for dinner — which, with a group of more than 20, is a nightmare of logistics planning. We achieved some success in Aspen with Acquolina, Catch Steak and Campo de Fiori, although there was the threat of financial ruin if the full crew didn’t show; no excuse is acceptable. Less financially ruinous but still great quality were takeout/delivery orders in Snowmass Village from Taster’s, Slow Groovin’ and Grub Thai. And for the adults craving a quiet romantic meal away from the full crew, at the top of the list is Il Poggio, far and away the best restaurant in the village.
Due to the crowds arriving in Aspen and Snowmass next week, we’ll be taking our group downvalley to Basalt (Heather’s, Tempranillo and Free Range Kitchen), Willits (El Korita and Mezzaluna) and Carbondale (Allegria, Phat Thai and Mings Café) where the menus are varied, high quality and more reasonably priced than the restaurants in the high-rent districts upvalley. And best of all, the service is superb since most of these downvalley restaurants are open year round and staffed by individuals who’ve been working together a lot longer than is generally the case with the seasonal upvalley restaurants.
Fortunately, we’re not expected (nor possibly desired) to host the younger crew members in their late-night quest for entertainment and liquid refreshment. But I hear their accolades for Aspen’s Caribou Club, Belly Up and Monday-night karaoke at Silver City.
Knowing of my local roots and my unsolicited flow of opinions, several of our guests were curious about my views concerning all the ongoing development in Aspen and the village. I offered them my two cents, which I sensed left them with the feeling I was just another old guy fearing change — when in reality I’m just an old timer who cares and craves retaining the respective characters of both towns and fears that it’s being lost.
I shared my views of local politics and how it impacts all the development decisions resulting in the proliferation of huge construction cranes and monster new buildings, but I sensed they really didn’t grasp or appreciate my sense of concern in protecting the character of our respective communities. With newly elected representatives recently seated in the village and soon to be seated in Aspen following the March elections, we’ll soon see whether the new crop of policymakers are headed where I and many of their constituents would like to see them go or merely bowing at the feet of a cadre of big corporate developers with deep pockets who are working diligently to change all they can get away with.
I don’t often offer accolades to our appointed and elected officials, but in the spirit of the season I offer kudos to the city of Aspen for upping financial support to a worthy group of nonprofits that aren’t just the big dogs in town with the loudest barks, who usually command a lion’s share of the available grant funding.
Unfortunately, there’s not a lot more in the way of Aspen kudos that come to mind, unless you think they deserve a pat on the back for their periodic and questionable shenanigans concerning the resolution of traffic issues and the problematic affordable-workforce housing program. A lot of people in the city don’t.
Kudos to Snowmass Village for all the new traffic-safety devices scattered around town; for the spectacular Luminescence light show on Fanny Hill; and for bringing back “Sensory Santa” in collaboration with Challenge Aspen and The Collective for those needing a calmer experience with Santa.
The newly elected members of the village’s power structure haven’t yet shown whether they’ll work to protect the village’s small-town character, but we’ll soon get a glimpse of where they’re headed when they face the choice of approving the town manager’s favored design for a massive and stratospherically expensive bus depot — or something a lot more modest in design and cost that’s more in keeping with the small-town character of the village.
Here’s to a happy and healthy New Year.
