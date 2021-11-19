For those who follow the money, my mission this week is to shine a little light on what’s really going on when our locally elected and appointed leaders — as well as some self-appointed do-gooders — say they’re working in our best interest.
The vote count on the 2A Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax ballot issue was barely finalized when the bureaucrats started divvying up the spoils in the manner they always intended but didn’t emphasize in advance to the voters.
Although the 2A campaign promoted by the city and the Aspen for Arts group — led and funded primarily by the city’s deep-pocketed arts and cultural organizations — was a success at the ballot box, the excess Wheeler RETT funds don’t appear headed to the broader arts and cultural community, at least not in the near term.
In line with its grand scheme, the city first plans to dip into the Wheeler piggy bank to pay off the annual seven-figure cost of operating the Red Brick Center, which up until now has been funded out of the city’s general fund. And with the resulting general fund savings, the city plans to pay off the $2.1 million it still owes on its purchase of the Metropolitan Isis Theatre, as well as the theater’s common area operating expenses which are currently running in excess of $120,000 annually.
Per the city’s lease with Aspen Film and Aspen Film’s sublease with Metropolitan Theatres, these costs were agreed to be covered by these two organizations — not, as I’ve written before here, the city’s taxpayers. Unfortunately, both organizations are in default of their obligations and there doesn’t appear to be anything in the offing that would put them in a position to make the city whole on their default.
The city’s finance director claims the city is in negotiations on a new lease with Aspen Film, which likely will have to provide significant relief to Aspen Film and to Metropolitan from their financial obligations to the city, thus leaving the city holding the bag and absorbing Aspen Film and Metropolitan’s defaults on the Isis for the foreseeable future — if not forever.
In a manner of speaking, the city is now in the movie business — and good luck to them since many of the more savvy players in the theater business haven’t been able to figure out a successful landing for their deteriorating business model, which is currently under siege and undergoing significant structural changes.
As to the broader arts and cultural community, it’s unclear as to when and what — if any — excess Wheeler RETT funds they’ll ever see. Were they snookered by the bureaucrats into supporting the city’s ballot campaign with their loud voices and big dollars? Time will tell.
On a supposed altruistic note, the owners of the Snowmass Club are looking to change the village’s comprehensive plan to allow the club’s property to be considered as one of the village’s comprehensively planned development areas.
Previous club owners were turned down on this issue, and now the current, relatively new ownership group is taking a stab at trying to change the community’s mind and that of its decision makers.
The club owners are pitching an offer to build up to 60 units of affordable housing on its property in exchange for the right to build free-market housing and lodging units. There are no specifics yet as to what “affordable” means or whether these so-called affordable units will be administered under the town’s workforce housing guidelines or how many free-market units they intend to build.
Following the money tells me the free-market housing and lodging units are driving this supposed altruistic offer and not the charitable leanings of the club owners. In this case, the offer of affordable housing looks more akin to putting lipstick on a pig.
I think it would be unfortunate if more of the pristine open space at the town’s entrance were to become just another area for more development. The village’s small-town character is already under siege, with the addition of five more Base Village buildings either under construction or on the drawing board, a soon to be redeveloped Snowmass Center and in the not-too-distant future a massive new transportation center and a redeveloped mall.
Isn’t it time to say no to adding more areas for development? Let’s save what little green open space still exists in the village.
And while we’re at it, spending another $500,000 to complete the design for another massive roundabout at the Brush Creek/Owl Creek intersection seems a wasteful expenditure of tax dollars on a project that hasn’t even received the go-ahead from the village’s elected officials.
It’s still not clear whether another $7 million to $10 million roundabout is necessary or the most cost-efficient means of reducing congestion on a few high-occupancy days each year. Simpler, much less costly alternatives exist, such as a “no left turn sign” on Brush Creek during early morning and late afternoon hours or detouring Owl Creek traffic to Brush Creek at the Highline/Owl Creek intersection on those few high-traffic days and hours. My guess is that it would take a lot less than $10 million to cure any traffic annoyances that may exist at this intersection.
And that’s what’s really going on.
Your thoughts on these topics or any other follow the money issues are welcome at melpaul1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com.