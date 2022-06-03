With offseason coming to an end and things in and around the upper Roaring Fork Valley relatively quiet before the horde of summer tourists arrive, I thought it might be a good time to take a break from my normal recounting of all the distressing local issues and controversies and look to something a bit more pleasant.
Highway 82 and Aspen entryway traffic nightmares continue to plague us in significant and unbearable ways. Our appointed bureaucrats and elected representatives are doing their best to conjure up lots of new rules and regulations — further restricting whatever freedoms we still have to live our lives as we please. But I’m trying to keep a positive outlook. It’s tough.
What’s good for all the locals engaged in selling and buying high-end real estate is taking a huge toll on those of us who remember and liked the good old days of more modest class warfare, where most who serviced the community had a nearby, affordable and comfortable place to rest their heads at night.
My break from it all was a long overdue trip to London to visit our middle son and his family. For the past three years they have been living, working and playing in one of the great European centers of history and culture. What started out as a one-year trial appears to have morphed into a much longer experiment which, dare I say, likely won’t end until my London-based grandchildren complete their college years.
Having also lived and worked in London during a good part of the ’90s, I’m envious of the lifestyle they’ve chosen in this great city and the opportunities it affords them to travel and to soak up all the cultural, educational and recreational activities in plentiful supply throughout the U.K. as well as just a few hours away via train, plane or auto.
A highlight this year are all the festivities, hoopla and flag-waving surrounding 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrating her achievements as the longest-serving monarch in British history. Long live the queen.
Revisiting some of our favorite haunts, restaurants and West End theaters brought back fond memories of life abroad as well as revisiting our rather grand Georgian-styled, two-story flat in Knightsbridge along with its lush Ennismore Garden square — just across the road from Hyde Park’s Prince’s Gate, where we were privileged to spend several joyous and incredibly special years.
Of course, a trip to London wouldn’t be complete without a traditional English Sunday afternoon dinner of pork and beef roast, truffled cauliflower cheese, duck-fat roasted potatoes, red-wine gravy topped with a generous helping of Yorkshire pudding at Hampstead’s historic 18th-century Holly Bush pub. Obviously, way too many calories, but a joy for the taste buds, if not the waistline.
The Tower of London, Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, the Tate Modern and, across the Thames, the slow-moving London Eye observation wheel brought back great memories, but none more eagerly enjoyed than a walk through Hyde Park, the vast open green expanse of forest-tinged Hampstead Heath and of course the food stalls in Harrods.
As to the varied London theater and music offerings, there’s a lot to choose from. Much of what we eventually see in the United States originates in London’s West End, and we took in several current stage productions, the best of which is a new hit play that will likely make its way stateside sometime soon, if they can only figure out how to promote it on a theater marquee, the public airwaves and public rights of way. It’s title — a four-letter word starting with a “C” and ending with a “K” — is a provocative intro to a sensitive, witty and beautifully performed production, described by one reviewer as “a gay man’s hilarious journey to heterosexual orgasm.”
That’s a quite simple description for an extraordinarily complex and well-executed play that will knock your socks off at the end. Hopefully, they’ll figure out a way to deal with the play’s title in the more conservative environs of a good part of this country — it’s something everyone should have the opportunity to see and enjoy.
While the news in the U.S. is replete with extremely divided politics on both the economic and social front, politics in the U.K. during our visit was inundated with 24/7 coverage of the investigatory report of partying at 10 Downing Street during the country’s COVID shutdown. Obviously, a serious matter to a lot of Brits, but really a bit of overdone controversy and hysteria now that so much time has elapsed since the lifting of all COVID restrictions in the U.K. — some might say similar to the Democratic Party’s Jan. 6 dog-and-pony show premiering later this month in Washington, D.C.
If you have a healthy sense of humor that tends to the dark side, our respective elected representatives and appointed bureaucrats in both the U.K. and U.S. are a bit of a joke, but despite all the nonsense on both sides of the pond our respective forms of governance are a hell of lot better than the competition.
What say ye? Let’s hear at melpaul1@earthlink.net and letters@aspendailynews.com