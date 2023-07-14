After many years of conflict, cross accusations and lots of controversy, citizens, both in and out of the community, who care deeply about animal welfare can rest more comfortably due to the settlement agreed upon by the Town of Snowmass Village and the owner/operator of the Krabloonik dog sledding operation and restaurant.
Although Krabloonik has been in business since 1976, the public’s attitude and view concerning dog sledding in general has changed quite substantially over the years and the care, health and welfare of the dogs has risen to the top of the list of concerns regarding the continuation of this business activity in Snowmass Village.
Controversy concerning this facility and its operations reached a fevered pitch over the past few years due to pressure from the public-at-large and from expert consultants and interested citizens steeped in matters of animal welfare finally resulting in the town issuing an eviction notice to the current owners of the facilities and ending their lease of town-owned land well before its scheduled end date.
The eviction notice led to a lawsuit and counter suit, which if ultimately decided via a court trial, it’s not clear who would be victorious, but it is clear that both the town and the Krabloonik owner/operator would be out a hell of a lot of cash paid to their respective legal counsel, as well as ending up with a very messy and concerning resolution for the welfare of the dogs.
The settlement that has been agreed to allows the Krabloonik operations to continue for another winter season with a full wind down of operations and occupancy of the property ending in June 2024. This relatively short extension of operations is in the best interest of finding new homes for as many of the retired and working dogs as possible.
Although this outcome is obviously not the one hoped for by the Krabloonik owner/operators — who also had an option in the future to buy the valuable parcel of land on which the kennel and restaurant sits at a below market price — it’s still better than an immediate eviction and it’s a hell of a lot better for the dogs who hopefully with a bit more time will find loving homes to spend out the rest of their days.
As to the town, they struck gold in getting back possession of this valuable parcel of land, for which Krabloonik only paid $200 a year.
Once the current Krabloonik operations end and the property is cleared of its existing facilities, the next question is: What will the town do with it? Will it be left as open space or used for some other community purpose?
I have a suggestion. The town is actively exploring sites for much-needed housing for Snowmass Village employees and, in my opinion, this site and its topography would be an ideal location for a significant amount of such housing, which could be more easily and less expensively built on than many of the other more constrained sites the town is currently considering.
And speaking of employee housing, the Snowmass Village Town Council and the planning commission conducted their first joint meeting in a pre-sketch format to hear the town’s preferred concept and plans for a 78+/- unit all-rental complex consisting of three huge buildings to be constructed on the very steep and constrained Draw site adjacent to town hall.
The concept presented by the town’s housing director and town manager were less than enthusiastically received by the members of the planning commission and town council.
Everything from the constrained building site, building design, large number of units, parking issues, pedestrian safety, lack of open space, steep un-snow-melted roadways to unit construction costs in excess of a million dollars per unit topped the list of concerns.
Despite the very lengthy detailed discussion of the list of concerns, the town manager and housing director still appear hell bent on moving forward with their preferred concept and plans, even rejecting the call to spend another meeting or two addressing the concerns in informal discussion and looking at some alternative designs that would better address these concerns.
The town manager once again pressured the town council to move the land-use process into a formal sketch plan, proceeding which begins the expenditure of a lot more money and puts legal constraints on the ability of the elected and appointed officials to interact with the public concerning the project, since the commencement of the official land-use process commences a quasi-judicial period where the officials can only communicate with their constituents in formal public meeting sessions.
If any of this sounds familiar, harken back just a few months to the transit center debacle, which was ultimately rejected by the planning commission due to the town manager and his transportation department team’s unwillingness to address their significant list of concerns.
The plans for that project were ultimately withdrawn after flushing down the toilet well over a million planning dollars from the town’s piggy bank.
Unless the powers-that-be change their attitude and approach, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the same sad and fatal ending for this critically important project.