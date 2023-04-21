Fortunately or not, depending on your recreational interests and winter weather tolerance levels, ski season is finally over, at least in Highlands and Snowmass Village, and I’m now in the midst of escaping as much of mud season as I possibly can via a 10-hour transatlantic flight to visit my London-based son, daughter-in-law and two grandkids who’ve been living a grand adventure in the UK.
Nearing the beginning of their fifth year overseas — which started out as a temporary relocation for work, school and cultural explorations — their assurances that it’s not forever are starting to sound questionable and intended merely to placate us with answers they think we want to hear. Little do they know, they’re living our dream and we’d give the world to be in their shoes.
Everything from early signs of English accents, fabulous schools, frequent European weekend and holiday travels and of course regular ski vacations in the Alps and other exotic locations, as well as the vast array of European cultural treasures, foods of every ethnic variety, great theater, great sporting events and all around world-class lifestyle amenities make up their lives abroad. Best of all, there’s a lot less divisive political noise bombarding their airways 24/7 and a lot more interesting chatter concerning the intrigues of Camelot and the hardships of being a member of the royal family.
With dinner in the comfort of my Delta cocoon finished, I’m ready to share some last thoughts concerning local issues before turning my full attention to more pleasurable pursuits across the pond.
At the top of the list is the Snowmass Village town manager’s acknowledgement that his plans for a massive new and costly transportation center, which he’s been shepherding over the past couple of years, hasn’t gained any support from those who live, play or work in the village. In fact, the project’s only support comes from the mall owners and Aspen Skiing Co., both of which stand to reap significant economic benefits and other rewards from the town manager’s proposed transit center project — without having to contribute a dime to its planning and construction.
It's unfortunate that the town manager and his project team didn’t pick up on the community’s concerns earlier on, although the community’s grumblings have been loud and clear for quite some time. Lots of taxpayer dollars could have been put to better use if the powers-that-be had been a lot more sensitive and attentive to the community’s concerns from the get-go.
The final nail in the coffin was hammered in by the planning commission’s rejection, leading to the town manager’s admission that a public project of this magnitude has never seen the light of day without planning commission support. Seeing all but one planning commissioner vote to deny the project was just too high a hurdle to overcome.
That, along with the town council’s decision earlier this week to send the project back to the drawing board, ensures that the impacts of such a massively intrusive project will no longer threaten the small-town, rural-styled character of the village and the lives and livelihoods of its residents, guests and business owners and operators.
Although something close to a million dollars of tax revenue was wasted designing and planning a defective and failed concept, many in the community are still supportive of exploring a more acceptable plan to improve the current state of the village’s less than desirable transit facilities.
With the failed design now off the table, it’s time to engage a creative and experienced architect steeped in designing transit facilities and not just another couple of engineers. I’m confident that an architect who is sensitive to the desires and character of the community, as well as its unique topography, will produce a much less intrusive, operationally safer and less expensive design that meets the needs of both the community and the resort without forever disrupting life in the village and the surrounding landscape.
Next on the town’s plate is the proposed draw site employee rental housing project, which in its early planning stage is also starting to show some significant fault lines.
It’s another awfully expensive public construction project estimated to cost more than a million dollars a unit, due to its steep sloped and constrained construction site adjacent to town hall.
In order to avoid wasting a lot more taxpayer dollars on top of those wasted on the failed transit center design, I’d recommend exploring one of the town’s less difficult and less constrained construction sites. They may not be able to squeeze in as many units, but at least it would cost the taxpayers a lot less to construct and afford the residents a less expensive, more livable and maneuverable lifestyle.
It’s time to end this week’s column, catch a few ZZZs before landing and summon up dreams of flyfishing and skeet-shooting in the Hampshire countryside, wandering the streets of central London, visits to several exceptional restaurants and art museums, a night at the theater with hard-to-get tickets to “Guys and Dolls,” the hottest new show in London, and of course lots of cherished family time.