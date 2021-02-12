The weather here in Santa Monica is still mostly in the mid-60s to mid-70s, and even in the face of our local lockdown still quite an attractive alternative to the mid- to low 20s in Aspen and Snowmass, with many of their restrictions still in place.
Most of our outdoor activities along the coast are fully intact, along with the welcomed reopening of our restaurants for outdoor service as well as the reopening of our personal grooming facilities.
From what I hear from family and friends currently ensconced in Aspen and Snowmass for the rest of the winter, many of the tourists have vanished, leaving things pretty quiet except on fresh powder days.
Since the ski season midpoint has come and gone and spring break (whatever that now means) is rapidly approaching, the commercial stakeholders in our resort communities are anxiously praying that the tourists will return in sufficient numbers to turn red ink into some shade of black.
My plans are to wait out the pandemic at the beach for a few more weeks and then head to the mountains for spring skiing. Helping in my efforts to stay up to date on local matters in preparation for my return, I’ve been keeping a close eye on all the local news and gossip coming from the local papers — as well as one other source not all that well known.
That little known source is Snowmass Village’s town manager, Clint Kinney. In his ongoing efforts to spread the good word to the town council and his department heads, he issues a weekly “Info Update” of interesting tidbits — news mixed with gossip and touches of humor — at the end of each week.
In his early days with this endeavor to enhance transparency and enlightenment, he made his weekly “Info Updates” available to the public a few days after he gave an exclusive peek to the council and key staff members. As time went on, apparently transparency and public enlightenment became less of a priority, as the frequency of those updates on the town’s website was reduced to once a month — if we’re lucky.
Due to the boredom brought about by the pandemic and the need to fill this column on a regular basis with all the news that’s fit to print, I can’t tell you how eagerly I await his electronic missives, even though by the time he shares them with us a lot of the contents are a bit stale. But still fit for enlightening inquiring minds, or at a minimum lining the bottom of the birdcage.
Some of his recent tidbits have cheered on sales tax collections that are currently dreadful but fortunately not as bad as he originally feared. As you might guess, he spends lots of time worrying over tax collections, for without a full piggy bank, a lot of his grand urbanization agenda couldn’t be achieved.
Instead of more important and pressing issues facing the community, he regales us with news that plans for a new bus station costing in the neighborhood of $12 million are proceeding expeditiously and his team is on the hunt for other people’s money to build it. Hopefully if and when the pandemic finally fades away, there’s still a pressing need for this monstrous example of urban development adjoining our small-town mall.
Unfortunately for the town’s accumulation of tax dollars, he recently reported that the Westin and Wildwood hotels will be closed for the upcoming summer season while the new owners undertake an extensive renovation of these facilities. Accounting for about 10% of the town’s bed base, that likely means another big hit to the town’s piggy bank unless a lot of those lost beds can be replaced elsewhere in the village.
With occupancy rates in the village at about 50% of normal, the town’s marketing efforts are devoted to the promotion of some small-scale music attractions, light shows and offerings of marshmallow/chocolate/graham cracker treats. Unless my sense of marketing dynamics is not as keen as that of the town’s marketing department, I don’t think that’s going to be sufficient to keep the tourist flow high-pitched for the balance of the ski season.
And lucky for Clint — but not so good for the rest of us who came here for the village’s small-town character — he’s been cheering on the issuance of building permits for Base Village’s huge new Electric Pass Lodge and the Haven’s 10 single-family residences on Fanny Hill. As he says, “put on your seatbelts,” to which I agree because this along with the commencement of major renovations in and around the Snowmass Center — the town entryway, the massive new bus station as well as lots of new employee housing construction — will likely lead to life in the village becoming pretty unbearable for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, I foresee our small-town community character quickly fading into the rearview mirror.
But on the bright side: rather than a Hallmark card, a dozen red roses or a box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day, my bride and I are treating each other to a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. Hopefully, you and your loved ones will soon enjoy a similar gift. But until then, follow the protocols and stay safe and healthy.
Your comments are welcome at justmel1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com