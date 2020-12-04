Our decision to follow the guidance proffered by many credible medical and regulatory experts to hunker down at home and not travel during the upcoming holidays and into the early months of next year appears to be the safest and most responsible thing we can do.
For the past 30 years or so, my wife and I have spent a good portion of the winter in Aspen and Snowmass, joined during the holiday season by our three adult offspring, lots of grandchildren and, for the first time, a new great grandchild. But alas, that’s not meant to be this year.
With reports of rapidly rising infection rates throughout the country, and specifically in the Roaring Fork Valley, it seems the wisest course of action is to put tradition aside in order to protect our loved ones as well as our friends and neighbors who live in the valley full time.
Maintaining discipline and patience a while longer should pay off soon in the form of several safe and effective vaccines. My fingers are crossed, and I’ve got dollars stashed away in my United account just waiting for that shot in the arm, which hopefully comes well before the end of ski season.
However, there will be many who throw caution to the wind and keep their travel plans intact. Hopefully they’ll follow all the health and safety guidelines, not only for their own protection but for that of everyone else with whom they come in contact. To ensure that, Pitkin County is instituting significant new protocols, including a detailed visitor affidavit and a testing requirement within 72 hours prior to arrival or, alternatively, a 14-day quarantine until a negative test is obtained locally.
As the virus continues its rapid spread throughout Aspen, Snowmass and the nearby communities, it’s looking a lot more questionable as to what visitors and residents will be able to do and how free they’ll be to do it.
As SkiCo has made clear in all its recent communications, there will be lots of on-mountain restrictions, including the likely need to impose a skiing/boarding reservation system to control the number of people on the mountain as well as the lifts, gondolas and restaurants, topped off by increases in the cost of passes and day tickets.
Adding to the distress resulting from newly imposed curfews and increased capacity restrictions in restaurants and retail stores was the announcement this week that the Red Onion, opened in 1892, will be closing its doors on Sunday since its owners can no longer make a go of it under all the new restrictions.
The closure of that iconic establishment — along with the temporary closure of several others such as the Wheeler Opera House, Isis Theatre and the Aspen Thrift Shop — may unfortunately just be the tip of the iceberg of what the winter months may bring to other business venues in Aspen and Snowmass.
For those who’ve not been paying much attention to anything but election or COVID coverage, one happy piece of news to report is that one of Aspen’s small pleasures, the iconic Paradise Bakery, will continue flourishing well into the future due to the reprieve afforded its owners following a very public touch-and-go negotiation with its landlord for a new long-term lease as the prime tenant of the Paradise Corner community gathering spot (masked and properly distanced, of course).
As stated at the opening, hunkering down at home in Southern California is probably the safest and most responsible course of action for us; however, the original promise of relatively free movement and responsible social interaction as well as plentiful outdoor eating and entertainment spots throughout the winter months also appears to be quickly fading.
Due to California’s dismal coronavirus numbers, our governor is planning on taking drastic action if the numbers continue rapidly deteriorating, as evidenced over the past couple of weeks. It sounds like a full lockdown is on the way unless the trajectory of infection, hospitalization and death numbers suddenly begin to reverse, and much of the same can be said for New York and many of the states between the two coasts.
In struggling to end on a happier note. I just learned that Klaus Obermeyer turned 101 this week. I hear he’s planning to lay low until it’s safe to be among friends and strangers again. That sounds like a good idea to me, no matter how old we are or where we plan to spend the winter waiting for that shot in the arm. A belated happy birthday to Klaus.
Your comments are welcome at justmel1@earthlink.net and Twitter @MelDBlumenthal