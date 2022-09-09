Is it my imagination or is insanity running rampant in the Snowmass Village town hall?
After several years of expensive planning, design and engineering work on the taxpayers’ dime, the bureaucrats behind the proposed new mall transit center are no closer to a plan that makes sense from any standpoint than they were at the beginning of the process. In fact, even with the downsizing they’ve been forced to consider, they’re still nowhere near an appropriately sized project or a construction budget that makes sense for a community the size and character of Snowmass Village.
A project that started out in its early planning years estimated to cost in the range of $10 to $12 million has escalated to $31.5 million.
As an integral part of his agenda to turn the village into a more urbanized and glitzier community, Town Manager Clint Kinney has been pushing this project uphill for years. Think of Aspen, and you’ll be in sync with his vision for the village.
Over the years, he’s pressured the town council to spend taxpayer dollars now totaling well into the seven-figure range on preliminary planning costs. God only knows what the final cost will escalate to if agreement is ever reached on a final set of plans.
Many in the village have been saying for a long time that Kinney’s vision is just too big, intrusive and expensive for Snowmass.
Knowledgeable design professionals have shown concepts for much more modest transit improvements, but Kinney and his team have stonewalled anything more modest and less expensive than his outsized vision that is anticipated to significantly disrupt the resort and community for more than two years (two winter and two summer seasons).
He’s prodded members of the town council with promises of lots of federal, state and local handouts, but he’s still in the neighborhood of $5.5 million short and is trying to convince them to pony up $3 million of village taxpayer funds, along with his pitch for additional state and RFTA contributions of $2.5 million.
With the mayor’s seat and two council seats being hotly contested in the upcoming November election, it’ll be interesting to see if Kinney can keep a majority of the council attached to his vision.
Is Kinney’s vision for the village insane, or is it something the community is willing to buy into — even though if accomplished it will forever change the village’s historic nature and character? Keep in mind, it’s not just the transit center but also a substantial makeover of the town entryway, its adjacent wetlands and the Snowmass Center as well as a massive new Brush Creek/Owl Creek Roundabout, completion of five more Base Village buildings and hundreds of new employee housing units in the heart of the village.
November’s local election is an opportunity to set a more desirable direction for the village.
The need for new elected voices is becoming ever more apparent, and the opportunity to elect strong individuals committed to reigning in Kinney’s agenda is at hand. The town manager reports to the town council and serves at its pleasure. He’s pressured and goaded current and past council members into supporting his agenda for way too long, and along the way he’s spent a lot of tax dollars doing things that a lot of people likely now regret.
A series of recent executive sessions behind closed doors have been examining and reviewing Kinney’s performance. Since those sessions are conducted in secret away from our prying eyes, we don’t know for sure the details of what’s being discussed — but perhaps we’re nearing a point where it’s becoming clear to council members that Kinney and his vision are out of step with the long-held desires, expectations and needs of those who’ve chosen to make the village their full or part-time homes.
With the damage to the village’s character already done and with what’s still on the agenda to implement, the election of a new mayor and town council may be the perfect opportunity to pump the brakes.
In case you haven’t already heard, one piece of good news is that Kinney’s fast-tracked plans to overhaul the town entryway and the adjacent wetlands starting this fall have been delayed until at least next fall. Despite his efforts to stay on track with his aggressive timeline despite the input of the expert stakeholders, environmentalists and village citizens, these growing outside pressures could no longer be ignored. A new group of civic leaders and interested community members will now have an opportunity to take another look at this project and make sure it’s headed in the right direction for the benefit of the entire community — and not just those looking to pave over paradise at the taxpayers’ expense to make room for lots more skier parking.
Hopefully, the results of the November election will bring a degree of sanity back to town hall as well as an assurance that the historic character of the village will remain intact for the foreseeable future.
Let us know what you think at letters@aspendailynews.com or melpaul1@earthlink.net