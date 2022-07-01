Recently our attention has focused on the efforts of Aspen’s elected reps and appointed bureaucrats who want to limit the demolition and redevelopment of residential properties; severely restrict historic property rights that allow owners to actually afford to live in their homes; wreak havoc at the well-run Yellow Brick early childhood center; micromanage the housing and affordability demands of a rapidly shrinking workforce; and most recently, plan to extract increased fees and penalties in an attempt to change our parking behavior.
Not getting the same level of attention are Snowmass Village’s elected reps and bureaucrats, but some of us think they should.
For most of the village’s existence, many who decided to make it their home as opposed to Aspen did so because they favored the small-town, rural-styled, laid-back family character and environment rather than the glitz and urban-styled hustle and bustle of Aspen.
Unfortunately, in the early 2000s, the Aspen Skiing Co. set its sights on the village and the economic windfall that was just waiting for the taking, and that’s when everything many of us cherish began to disappear.
Those in charge of running the village at the time went along with the promises of SkiCo’s owners, but unfortunately, many of those promises weren’t genuine and were never honored. The powers-that-be at the time went along for the ride with big dreams and visions of sugar plums.
During those early years, the push and pull between those favoring change and those who cherished the status quo kept things generally balanced and in check. Even a détente of sort was reached between locals and second-homeowners via the establishment of the Part-Time Residents Advisory Board, which during its early years exercised a good deal of influence that restrained SkiCo and its string of development partners from running amok in the heart of the resort core.
Things worked out relatively well and in balance between the various factions until September 2014, when — following a string of town managers who didn’t try to shake the status quo too much — Clint Kinney was installed as the new town manager. Things haven’t been the same since.
With well-honed political skills attuned to achieving his personal agenda, Kinney set out early in his tenure to “Aspenize” the village in ways neither contemplated nor desired or cherished by the community.
Over the years, some of the elected reps who were positioned to blow the whistle on Kinney’s transformative agenda were won over by his soft-spoken charm which allowed him to convince the decision-makers to authorize incremental planning dollars for his favored projects until it was finally time to fish or cut bait. Over time, those dollars escalated to the point where the elected officials would look irresponsible and foolish if they just walked away, having spent huge bucks with nothing to show for it. And what’s even more surprising is Kinney keeps getting away with the same trick time after time.
A current example of the transformative change that he’s spearheaded in the village is the massive, over-budget, $20 million-plus bus depot, proposed to be built adjacent to the Snowmass Mall. He’s already spent millions on pre-construction planning without an official go-ahead from his town council bosses.
Another example is a massive new roundabout at the Owl Creek-Brush Creek intersection estimated to cost in excess of $10 million, and at least 180 new subsidized workforce housing units, the first of which are planned to be built on town-owned land adjacent to Carriage Way and on the steep slopes adjacent to town hall. And, there’s the expensive reimagining and redo of Town Park, the rodeo grounds and the village entryway.
The latter project is the most current test of Kinney’s political skills, but so far, things aren’t going according to his playbook. This is another project on which lots of planning dollars have already been spent, with the cost to complete even too high for Kinney to pull off in one bite. So, with a bit of maneuvering, he’s broken it into pieces, hoping his bosses won’t be concerned with the total cost until it’s too late to do anything about it.
Standing in the way of a quick, rubber-stamped approval of the entryway and rodeo grounds design favored by Kinney and his lieutenants is the planning commission’s detailed review. So far, they’ve raised a lot of design, safety and operational issues. He and his team of outside designers are on the defensive and Kinney is refusing to let the commission hear from the board that operates and leases the rodeo grounds from the town. Some board members claim they have been pressured into accepting the town’s preferred design, even though they and their operational experts aren’t in sync with Kinney and his team. Bolstering the design, safety and operational issues are the concerns of the credible and well-respected Roaring Fork Horse Council, who the commissioners are interested in hearing more from. Kinney and his team dismiss them as public comment.
It’s still too early to tell whether Kinney’s transformative agenda will win out, but it’s clear to me that it’s not in the community’s best interest. By the way, during Kinney’s tenure, the Part-Time Residents Advisory Board has been thoroughly emasculated and relegated to just another town-sponsored PR mouthpiece.
