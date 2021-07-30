Woe is me! In over 20 years of well-behaved membership I just received my first demerit at the Snowmass Club.
My slap on the wrist came not from a friendly in-person reprimand but from a very formal emailed notice from the club’s athletic and spa director citing me for disruptive talking during a recent spin class.
In my defense, the class was made up of five club members, all of whom were acquainted with each other and spin together quite regularly. As usual, there was some cross talk between class members during the intervals between strenuous cycling sets — nothing unusual, except the banter concerned some of the publicly exposed complaints plaguing the club in recent months.
Could it be that the new club ownership and management isn’t all that comfortable with members discussing their controversial changes to the club’s historic operating norms and protocols?
There’s no secret concerning the members’ concerns and frustrations. Many of those issues have been publicly exposed recently in the local press and letters to the editor from members who’ve been knocking their heads against a brick wall in their attempts to engage in productive dialogue with the club management concerning significant changes in club character and operations.
Perhaps the most meaningful change is the conversion of the club from a public/private community amenity to a wholly private country club where nonmembers are no longer welcome. Club ownership says this conversion was at the behest of the members — and perhaps that’s true for some members who prefer living and recreating in an exclusionary community, but many of us who’ve been living and recreating in Snowmass for many years still prefer the collegiality and interaction with all our neighbors.
Could it be that the privacy resulting from a well-vetted membership list which excludes the local and visiting riff-raff could be a platform for substantially increased profits?
Back in the 1990s while the club was still under SkiCo’s ownership and management, the town granted the club development rights in exchange for, among other community benefits, an agreement that dues could only be raised in line with inflationary increases and that the restaurants remain accessible to the public, as well as the golf course and tennis courts. The obligation to deliver these community benefits should have run with the land, but somehow over two subsequent ownership changes the public’s access has gotten watered down. And in some cases, totally eliminated.
Recent letters to the editor and other communications have complained of exorbitant dues increases well in excess of inflationary costs, a golf course in disrepair, limited athletic, food and beverage facilities, poor food quality and poor service — hardly the proud hallmarks of a longstanding Snowmass resort community amenity.
Many clubs throughout the country that provide services and facilities similar to the Snowmass Club allowed their members to freeze their memberships or substantially reduce their dues during the height of the pandemic, when delivery of such services and facilities was significantly impacted. But not the Snowmass Club.
In spite of the fact that the club was unable to provide the promised level and quality of services, members were required to pay full dues — and in most cases to meet their minimum food and beverage obligations without the requisite availability of services and facilities.
Needless to say, there are a lot of unhappy club members and members of the public who for many years enjoyed partaking in all the club has to offer. But somehow those days are now long gone and the exclusionary rules of private country club membership have finally hit our little piece of paradise.
Speaking of paradise, Snowmass Village is still at the top of the heap in the Roaring Fork Valley — at least for the time being.
The forces at play in the village clamoring to make Snowmass more like Aspen rather than the complementary role it has historically played are soon to see a lot more of the urbanization that many of us chose to escape by settling in this mostly rural-styled resort community.
I’ve been told by some who oversee the town’s piggy bank that if we want to stay competitive as a resort, substantial growth — both residential and commercial — is necessary. I understand and appreciate their point of view. I just don’t want the village to become more like Aspen, which I choose to ignore whenever possible. Big-city traffic congestion, glitzy high-priced stores, restaurants and poor service are not all that attractive at this stage in my life. So I’ll just continue enjoying our small-town lifestyle as long as possible, and when I crave an occasional escape from our newly emerging upscaled urbanized village I’ll just turn left rather than right at the end of Brush Creek Road and take in all the attractive small-town amenities Basalt, Willits and Carbondale have to offer — until they, too, can no longer resist the temptation to change the most attractive aspects of their respective communities.
Hopefully this column won’t result in any more demerits from the powers that be at the Snowmass Club or, for that matter, from the various valley town halls where my demerits likely already exceed those at the club. At least so far.
Your comments are welcome at letters@aspendailynews.com & melpaul1@earthlink.net