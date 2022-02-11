Mark Hunt has finally risen to the top of Aspen’s leaderboard as the city’s most maligned property developer — is his newfound status deserved or is he merely filling the vacuum created by all the other high-profile developers who fell off the cliff during the pandemic?
In the not-too-distant past, we had the Hecht family and several less prominent developers on which to vent our frustrations. But during the COVID era, the mantle of most disruptive and least-respected developer has landed on Hunt as a result of all his unfulfilled commitments and promises.
But not all the credit for his recent status in the community should go just to Hunt and his team. Aspen’s bureaucrats and elected officials also played a role in Hunt’s bad outcomes. The guys and gals who run the city and fancy themselves smarter than those who dutifully labor to take advantage of them continually fall in the trap of being swayed by promises of untold riches at the end of the rainbow.
The bigger and more unsubstantiated the promise the better, particularly when it comes from someone who continually snookers them but does so with a smile on his face and pat on the back.
Hunt has locked hands with financial partners and potential tenants — many of which he won’t disclose and some headline grabbers that he trumpets, such as Restoration Hardware (now simply RH). While picking their pockets he simultaneously sets them up as the bad guys when things go south. If you look around town, that appears to be happening with increased regularity.
None of it is ever Hunt’s fault. He’s just following the wishes of his financial backers and future tenants. Forget that he’s made promises and commitments that he knows he’ll never keep. After many successful years adhering to this modus operandi, I wonder if he ever bothers with the truth. Or is that word just not in his lexicon?
Hunt’s got so much of the city’s commercial real estate under ownership and in partial stages of construction that when he and his partners sneeze, the rest of us have to wipe our noses — and unless something changes quickly, we could soon be out of Kleenex.
Look around the commercial core, and wherever you see a stalled or boarded-up construction site, you can be fairly sure it’s another one of Hunt’s promises gone south.
A look at his land-use entitlement history shows a pattern of acquiring a property and quickly producing a development scheme that he rarely delivers on. He’s a practiced hand at getting the city’s community development department, elected officials and community members focused on a pretty picture of a theoretical concept then expeditiously obtains development approvals for that theoretical concept. And once that’s all in hand, he then starts the actual work of designing the project he, his finance partners and tenants actually intend to build.
In order to pull it all off, he needs to accumulate as much leverage as he can get. He’ll go as far as prematurely starting construction and then shutting it down — with all the resulting negative impacts to the city, the neighborhood surrounding his construction site, public rights of way and community infrastructure.
Of recent note are the stalled projects replacing the Crystal Palace and the Bidwell Building — that served for years as the home of Kemo Sabe — the Buckhorn Arms, the Boomerang Lodge, the Red Onion and perhaps worst of all, because of its prime location at the entrance to the heart of Aspen’s commercial core, the Main Street Bakery building.
Curious minds wonder how Hunt keeps getting away with his gaming of the system.
If I was a bit more skeptical, I might think his intentions are not very honorable. Or perhaps there’s an honorable explanation for his strategy of quickly getting something — anything — approved and just far along enough so that when he comes back with his real plans, there’s no viable alternative but to bow to his every request or suffer the pangs of another blighted property in the heart of town for an indefinite period of time.
Nah, that sounds too simplistic and not something those who run the city would ever fall for time after time. Or would they?
It seems that Mayor Torre has finally had enough of Hunt’s grand scheme and may think it’s now time to shut him down.
If it were up to me, I’d tell Hunt and his financial partners their planning schemes have run their course in Aspen and then show them the door, with advice to exit quickly before it hits them in the ass.
A similarly unlikeable Snowmass Base Village developer was shown the door several years back — also due to lots of unfulfilled commitments and promises — luckily never to be heard from again. It can be done.
Those “Evict Hunt” signs that are popping up all over town carry a potent message to Hunt, his cronies and any other developer who chooses to follow this modus operandi. The image of an upright extended middle finger quickly comes to mind.
Your comments are welcome at melpaul1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com.