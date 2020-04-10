Santa Monica, where I lay my head when I am not in Snowmass Village, is in full shutdown mode as of last weekend’s closure of all beaches and parks along with all the previously closed businesses, entertainment venues and restaurants, except for takeout.
The only thing keeping us from going totally stir crazy was the occasional trip to the grocery store and pharmacy, but even that small pleasurable diversion is now out-of-bounds due to Dr. Birx’s recent advisory restricting such trips.
Fortunately, a few local entrepreneurs have begun filling the void with personal shopping services for essentials and an occasional treat or two. Working basically for tips, they arrive in full protective gear and follow all social distancing protocols when delivering the goods.
Walking the dog is still considered an essential task in our community, so armed with homemade face masks, gloves and poop bags we venture out into our neighborhood a couple of times a day. Although maintaining the proper distance from others out for their daily dose of exercise is a bit tricky, veering into the street to avoid passing walkers seems to work best — although a tradeoff of one danger for another.
With most of my business and recreational pursuits under lockdown, an unanticipated but welcome delight was the first Snowmass Village Town Council virtual meeting held earlier this week.
With all the potential technical issues that could have gone awry, the meeting came off with only a hitch or two. Kudos to Assistant Town Manager Travis Elliott, Town Clerk Rhonda Coxon and IT specialist Doug Goldfluss — and the two dress rehearsals they conducted just to make sure most of the bugs were worked out in advance.
Having set the stage for what I’d been looking forward to all day I was surprised and a bit taken aback by the town manager and council’s modest expressed concern regarding the almost complete shutdown of the town, country and world.
They seemed fully content to pat themselves on the back concerning their conservative fiscal practices which have left the town piggy bank in pretty good shape, but the rest of the community hunkering down and trying to figure out what the future holds.
On the other hand, the Aspen City Council was hard at work at their weekly meeting building a $5 million coronavirus economic relief and stimulus package while our town manager, transportation director and council members were putting the finishing touches on reaching consensus to spend almost a million dollars to take the conceptual design of a currently estimated $10 million transportation center to a higher level of architectural and engineering design.
Without regard to the voices in the community claiming the new transportation center was just too damn big and unnecessary for our small community, the council, at the pleading of the town manager and transportation director, almost unanimously decided to go along for the ride since most of the design money was coming from Elected Officials Transportation Committee funds and possibly a state grant. Yes, not directly out of our pockets but still close enough for us to feel the pain.
Only one council member, Tom Goode, had the fortitude and good sense to stand up against the pressure coming from staff and his council colleagues and voted no to their unneeded and untimely plan, even though most of it was comprised of other people’s money.
Kudos to Tom for being the only responsible and sensitive decision-maker at the table.
Also on the agenda was Town Manager Clint Kinney’s plan to add fresh cash to the town’s affordable housing fund. He and Community Development Director Julie Ann Woods want to put increased restrictive conditions on exempt residential space in order to force homeowners to pay bigger bucks to the town to increase the square footage needed for all the mechanical equipment it now takes to run today’s new and remodeled homes.
But for the testimony of architect and former village mayor Michael Manchester, Kinney just might have gotten his way and come out of this week’s council meeting with two big expensive wins.
With all the new environmentally responsible mechanical and home entertainment equipment that’s becoming standard in new home construction and remodeling, more exempt space is needed, not less.
Kinney’s plan to exact a pound of flesh from homeowners in order to pull off his unrealistic goal of building another couple hundred affordable housing units in and around the village is unworkable and unfair to all those homeowners who are just trying to live up to their environmental responsibilities.
Luckily the council dashed staff’s dreams on this one but likely not for long. Officials tend to keep these concepts alive, as evidenced by projects like the transportation center and the proposed Owl Creek/Brush Creek roundabout.
Although these projects may look good on the staff’s resumes, they won’t look good in the village.
Wouldn’t it be great if our mayor and council members had the guts to stand up more often against irresponsible and impractical planning ideas?