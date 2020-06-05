It was a rough weekend here in Santa Monica which went from peaceful and well-organized marches along our beautiful parks and streets overlooking the Pacific Ocean to violence at city hall and vandalism and looting of the town’s commercial zones as the sun set Sunday.
Those in charge of protecting the health and safety of people and property did their best with great restraint protecting the rights of peaceful protesters. But as was the case in many other cities around the country, they were overwhelmed by the criminal acts of those hell-bent on taking out their frustration and anger on the physical symbols of social order and commerce.
Ultimately, with the help of our community, the physical damage to city hall and the various business establishments will be repaired, but when will the healing of the divisions driving this madness throughout the country begin?
As I begin writing this column on a sunny blue-sky morning, curfew alerts for tonight and probably through the end of the week are still pinging out on my cellphone. But there are also some signs of hope with shots on the TV of locals with brooms, pails and trash bags walking the littered streets and sidewalks to begin the cleanup process. Hopefully those are early signs that the healing process will soon begin.
Having been locked up for the past three months due to the raging pandemic and now our visceral and emotional reaction to the documented murder of George Floyd by a few rogue cops, it feels like we’ve been hit in the head with a sledgehammer.
We were ill-prepared and ill-equipped to deal with either of these tragic events. But hopefully the lessons from our lack of preparation in dealing with the virus and the systemic issues resulting in inequality of law enforcement have been learned and we and our leaders at the federal, state and local level will expeditiously begin addressing and correcting the root causes that have been tearing us and our democratic way of life apart.
That being said, there are optimistic signs that towns and communities in the Roaring Fork Valley are working diligently to get us back to normal, or as close as humanly possible. Fortunately, the valley has mostly been spared from the tragic infection rates and death toll from the virus. Clearly Aspen and several downvalley towns have taken concrete steps to attract part-time residents and tourists back to town. Snowmass leadership is still talking through their plans, but so far we’re still left to create our own activities on the mountain and around the village. Hopefully, the powers that be in the village will quickly get specific with their plans to recapture as much of the summer as possible.
In the meantime, business as usual continues moving forward with respect to the completion of Base Village.
The Base Village ownership/development team has filed an application requesting some significant changes in their plans which were previously approved by the town and its citizens. The changes being requested would extend completion of construction from 2025 out to the end of the decade, reduce parking, provide flexibility and discretion to the developer in making future changes without having to obtain planning commission approval and, except for architectural design changes, the town council; the amendment would also allow the reconfiguration/repositioning of several buildings along Wood Road that appear to create a tall, mostly unbroken view-blocking wall along the perimeter of Wood Road almost all the way up to the Funnel ski-back bridge.
My Snowmass Village residence is located across the street from these buildings that would be reconfigured. Being one of the closest neighbors to Base Village, I’ve taken an active interest, personally and as the president of the Enclave HOA, in this project from its inception and have been mostly a strong supporter. We’ve agreed with most of the recommendations of the planning commission and town council over the years and where we’ve strongly disagreed we’ve worked collaboratively with all the previous developers of the project as well as the town staff and elected representatives to arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution of the issues.
Hopefully, as in the past, the planning commission and town council will be allowed sufficient time to do a thorough review of the substantial and complex changes being requested and consider the comments and concerns submitted by members of the community — and, most particularly, the current full- and part-time residents of Base Village.
Perhaps you may consider me biased and even a bit paranoid, but I suggest that everyone in the village pay close attention to these proceedings and decide for yourself, because it’s the character and heart of the community that’s at stake.