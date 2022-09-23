What started out many months ago as a relatively benign discussion between Snowmass Village Town Council members concerning the impact of short-term rentals in several of the village’s single-family residential neighborhoods has now morphed into a highly regulated scheme with significant administrative costs, penalties and fines for almost every full- and part-time resident who chooses to rent out their respective residential properties on a short-term basis.
Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any credible data backing up the anecdotal complaints leveled by council members and a handful of single-family residential owners. There are allegations of lots of loud and disruptive partying going on in these upscale residential neighborhoods — however, that is belied by the fact that the police department has only issued three formal citations since 2015. Apparently, most of the complaints appear to have satisfactorily been resolved using a softer, more neighborly approach than the penalty-based, overly bureaucratic scheme currently being cooked up by the town council.
If I were more of a cynic, I might suspect that the self-interests of those council members who live in these upscale residential neighborhoods is focused on keeping those they deem undesirable out of their neighborhoods. If they were thinking unselfishly, they’d understand those alleged undesirables — that the rest of us call guests or tourists — pay a good share of the bills that keep the lights on in the village and the resort economy vibrant in order to have and enjoy all the amenities and services that a town the size of Snowmass Village would not otherwise be able to afford.
The level of regulatory restrictions and economic penalties they intend to impose on residential owners who wish to exercise their right to rent out their properties without local bureaucrats unnecessarily breathing down their necks will likely cause many of them to curtail their interest in doing so, thereby negatively impacting the health of the local economy. And, in my opinion, that would be an undesirable outcome.
As opposed to where the current town council is headed — with their overregulated, confiscatory and penalty-based framework — there are some rather simple and effective neighborly guidelines that have been proposed that could easily be implemented rather than setting up the village for the regulatory nightmare that is sure to ensue if public officials continue heading down the path they’ve laid out so far.
All this brings to mind the upcoming local election in November for a new mayor and two new council members. Being a firm believer in regularly cleaning house — particularly where a lot of dust and some deadwood has accumulated over time — I think it’s a good idea to periodically replace those elected officials who’ve spent a bit too much time accumulating and enjoying the perks and powers of public office with some fresh, creative thinkers who are committed to representing the interests of the entire community rather than their own personal and sometimes selfish interests.
The new crop of candidates — Reed Lewis for mayor and Britta Gustafson and Susan Marolt for the two open council seats — deserve a close look over the next few weeks.
In particular, I’ll be looking to see how committed they are to retaining the village’s historic small-town character or whether they’ll be siding with the town manager’s fast-tracked agenda to urbanize the village, driving it to look and feel more like Aspen than the rural-styled community that most full- and part-time residents still cherish.
As I’ve stated ad nauseum, it’s critically important to elect public officials who will put the brakes on the town manager’s agenda in order to keep this little piece of heaven as close to paradise as possible. Many of the projects currently on the drawing board that will forever change the character of the village are in various stages of planning and are being pushed forward by some of those elected officials currently in office who are in lockstep with the town manager’s agenda. The upcoming election will be the last chance to populate the town council with decision makers who are committed to pumping the brakes on that agenda.
From what I’ve discerned so far Reed, Britta and Susan look to be the right mix, committed to protecting the historic character of the community as best they can against the forces committed to changing that character forever. Proposed projects such as the significantly over-budget and out-of-character Mall Transit Center, the massive and expensive Brush Creek/Owl Creek roundabout, the Town Park and the adjoining wetlands makeover, the final design of the remaining Base Village buildings still to be approved and lots of additional workforce housing on the only remaining open space in the heart of the resort core are headed for fast-tracked approval which, if left in the hands of incumbents Bill Madsen and Tom Goode, will likely lead to an outcome most in the community will end up regretting.
Take a close look at all the candidates. Make your decision based on the outcome you prefer for the future of the village. If you’re happy with what you see and hear about the town manager’s urbanization agenda, leave the incumbents in place. If not, Reed, Britta and Susan are likely the best hope to bring sanity back to the decision-making processes in Snowmass Village.
Your feedback is welcome at letters@aspendailynews.com or melpaul1@earthlink.net.