Spring has sprung, and although the word “normal” is not yet on the tip of our tongues, the future is starting to look a bit brighter than it did just a few weeks ago.
With the recent announcement of an extended ski season in Snowmass until April 25, predictions of new snow and reasonable COVID restrictions, things are poised to play out well for the remainder of the season — and that’s a hell of a lot better than where we were at this time last year.
Although Pitkin County is bouncing back and forth between yellow and orange restrictions, likely due to increased visitation during spring break holidays, it’s been my observation during travels throughout the upper, mid- and downvalley communities that most people are acting responsibly to protect themselves and those they come in contact with. At least when they’re out in public.
Hopefully, that will continue throughout the spring and summer months until herd immunity kicks in. Many public health experts predict that will occur when in the neighborhood of 70% of the population has been vaccinated — but that’s a pretty hefty goal compared to the herd immunity threshold of about 40% for the traditional yearly flu strains.
In the meantime, life and commerce in Aspen and Snowmass moves forward, generally adjusting well to the periodically changing restrictions mandated by Colorado’s COVID-19 color dial.
Although the pandemic has impacted our daily routines and social interactions, it hasn’t significantly changed our collective nature and character. We still love to challenge authority — particularly where that authority, either elected or appointed, professes to have our best interests at heart.
In Aspen, that authority is being challenged in regard to workforce and affordable housing.
As usual, our elected leaders continue to profess a strong commitment to continue building more such housing at almost any cost — and unfortunately, they do so in many cases without substantive research to back up their decisions. But it works well politically for those wishing to remain in public office, as well as those appointed officials looking to maintain popularity among the masses.
Under the surface of promoting the building of more such housing is the little discussed secret that a lot of the current affordable housing stock is in disrepair and in need of big dollars to set things right. That kind of spending, however, is not as sexy as spending lots more taxpayer dollars to build a lot more new stuff.
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is in dire need of a thorough reexamination and policy overhaul to meet the current needs of an aging housing stock and how to accommodate an aging and retiring demographic — as well as the young workers and their families who we desperately need to attract in order to keep the wheels of commerce spinning without interruption.
Controversial evictions, the inability to adjust to current housing needs and the lack of action to maintain the current workforce housing stock in tip-top shape are having negative repercussions on a housing program that was once touted as exemplary but unfortunately is now looked upon by many as wanting and not fulfilling its founding commitment to the community.
In contrast, the Town of Snowmass Village Housing Office appears better positioned to meet the needs of its constituents, whether it relates to the upkeep and repair of older facilities or the aggressive program of building new housing — as well as requiring that new development pays its way, as far as workforce housing goes.
I’m not sure why the implementation and operations of the Snowmass housing department is so much less controversial than in Aspen and more responsive to the needs of the workforce who’ve chosen to live there, but I venture a guess that the friendlier, more compassionate and responsible approach taken in Snowmass — from the village’s elected officials to the supportive town staff — has a lot to do with it.
Unfortunately, perfection in this important area doesn’t translate to all areas of concern in the village.
While doing a superior job in accommodating workforce housing needs in the village, the powers that be are rapidly doing all they can to change the character of the village from a relatively quiet small town resort community to something more akin to Aspen.
Motivated by dreams of lots more tax dollars, village leadership is actively supporting all sorts of impactful new big-city type construction as well as paving over large portions of paradise, which will forever change the relatively quiet character of the community.
Irrespective of the wishes of many in the community who chose to settle there — either full- or part-time — because of its small-town character, the village’s elected and appointed leaders have chosen a different path for the foreseeable future.
Hopefully when we emerge from the pandemic, the leadership in both Aspen and Snowmass will take a fresh look at what’s important and adjust their thinking based on what their constituents desire, as opposed to just accumulating more power and dollars.
