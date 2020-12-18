In case you’ve been overwhelmed during the past year with all the scary pandemic issues, election campaigning and reports of election shenanigans, you might be surprised to learn there’s also been lots of other compelling issues under consideration, although a bit under the radar.
For example, in Snowmass Village there’s been a mad dash during the final months of Markey Butler’s long reign as mayor to get several controversial development projects — all of which will have significant impact on the resort and the community for many years ahead — pushed through the town’s land-use review and approval process.
The usual list of big project developers, including Aspen Skiing Co., East West Partners, KSL Capital Partners and Eastwood Snowmass Investors, have lots of money already invested in their respective projects and, sensing what has appeared to be a town council sympathetic to big development projects in general and these developers’ plans specifically, they didn’t want to risk a change in administration that might foul up their development dreams.
These developers were also helped in significant ways by the village’s town manager and his “sort of” recently retired community development director (more about that a bit later), who moved mountains so that the development projects they favored would not have to suffer the concerns and consequences of newly elected town officials and the possibility that one or more of the new council members might not be totally aligned with all the approvals previously granted.
From my view, it appears that lots of pushing and shoving occurred behind the scenes in order to meet the timetable, wishes and demands of the developers. But the big, lingering question remains whether the community and its small-town character took a back seat to the developers’ agendas, as well as the agendas of the town’s appointed public officials.
To be a bit more specific, the redevelopment of the Snowmass Center was, in my view, rushed through final approval, although several new elements, such as the detail of very-impactful retaining walls throughout the project, didn’t come to light until late in the final approval stage.
Rushing to meet a deadline set by the developer, the council suggested only a few relatively minor changes but, in the end, the final approval was quickly granted along the lines proposed by the developer and the town staff — without the pesky interference of any newly elected officials.
Unfortunately, none of the powers that be seemed much concerned with the traffic flow, safety and connectivity issues raised by the planning commission and members of the community.
As for Base Village, several impactful projects were also pushed through the review and approval process before there was any chance that a new regime of elected leaders might propose a different and more responsible view of the community character impacts than what has been in evidence up to now.
The previously approved and relatively compact Fanny Hill Cabins project was converted to a sprawling residential complex consisting of 10 separate single-family homes directly adjacent to Wood Road and the Fanny Hill ski way.
In Base Village proper, approval was granted to shift the positioning of several huge buildings right up to the perimeter of Wood Road. This repositioning blocks views up and down Wood Road and creates a tunnel effect, negatively impacting all pedestrians, drivers and nearby residents.
All of this was expressed as a concern by members of the public and the Snowmass Village Planning Commission but once again ignored by our appointed and elected officials.
And just to make things a lot worse for the community, the Base Village developer convinced the town council to never allow the planning commission to review any of the site-specific architectural plans for the five remaining buildings to be built in Base Village, even though the commission has the specific expertise to conduct this review.
An example of this mistaken decision by the council was its recent review of the next Base Village building to commence construction: the Electric Pass Lodge. Rather than spending much time examining the architectural elements, which is the stated purpose of the site-specific review process, the developer appeared to divert most of the conversation to the building’s environmental elements and left the architecture mostly as an afterthought.
As to the future, there’s still lots of major development in the pipeline that will require review and approval by the town staff, the planning commission and town council. The large, new Snowmass Mall transit center, the reconfiguration of Town Park and completion of the town entryway, a new Brush Creek/Owl Creek roundabout, lots of new affordable employee housing and ultimately the redevelopment of the mall and the adjoining parking lots come to mind.
Fortunately, a new member of the Snowmass Village Town Council, Tom Fridstein, an experienced planner and architect who campaigned on retaining our small-town community character, will have strong influence on these future projects — along with the Planning Commission, which has previously expressed its concerns and advice regarding these critically important community character issues.
Unfortunately, the town staff’s outsized influence on the development agenda scares the crap out of me, and in case you think I’m overly paranoid, the town manager brought back his recently retired and formally replaced community development director to ensure smooth sailing for the Base Village developer in the quick and non-detailed examination and approval of the Electric Pass Lodge … just saying.
Your feedback is always welcome at justmel1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com