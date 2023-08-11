This week I offer some random thoughts concerning issues befuddling many of us who spend all or a good portion of our lives in the upper Roaring Fork Valley.
First off, in response to the theory I proposed in my last column concerning the apparent lack of people in the valley this summer, an Aspen Daily News reader agreed with me in part that many of those who would normally be here during the summer were off on European excursions they missed during the pandemic summers. The reader contends that “it’s just too darn expensive here” as the reason it’s so quiet this summer.
He has a point and likely so do a lot of other people who have given up on their decisions to live here either full or part-time, or to spend their limited vacation time here. No need to rehash the “sturm und drang” (German for “storm and stress”) concerning the cost of accommodations, whether of a permanent or temporary nature, or the cost of entertainment or the cost of a meal in one of the local eateries.
Two recent personal restaurant encounters brought that point home to me.
It’s been a number of years since we last tried Little Ollie’s in Aspen, but after several friends noted that the place had recently been renovated and the food and service were improved, we decided to make a return visit. Sure enough, it’s been spiffed up and the menu was much improved; but a tab above $110 before tip for two people without any booze seemed excessive for a modest selection of traditional Chinese food. Way higher in price, though, was a dinner for four at Kenichi in Snowmass Base Village that ran in excess of $500, with only two of the four having a traditional Asian libation (nothing fancy).
We learned a long time ago to stay away from Aspen and Snowmass Village as much as possible for a night on the town. We usually head downvalley where the assortment of restaurants with varied menus and exceptional year-round service beats anything Aspen and Snowmass Village has to offer at roughly half the prevailing pricepoint found in the two upscale resort towns.
That being said, you can still get a great meal and good service at Poppycock’s and Mezzaluna in Aspen, and at Il Poggio, Big Hoss Grill and Taster’s in Snowmass Village.
Property tax relief?
Speaking of “sturm und drang” in the valley, there’s still a lot of anxiety among Pitkin County residential and commercial property owners concerning the recent revaluations for tax calculations.
All of the protests and most of the appeals are now completed, resulting in mostly modest reductions, if any, in the property owners’ favor — nowhere near what they petitioned for. Now it’s up to all of the county’s taxing districts to show some mercy to the taxpayers.
Colorado Mountain College already decided, at least temporarily, to cut back its mill levy and not harvest the full extent of its potential windfall. With a lot more citizen pressure and a bit of compassion, hopefully Pitkin County, Aspen and Snowmass Village, as well as the school, hospital and fire department districts and the large assortment of additional taxing districts will show similar restraint in setting their mill levies this fall.
Snowmass Club plan
A lot more “sturm und drang” is soon to hit Snowmass Village with the recent announcement by the town manager that the Snowmass Club is coming forth once again with a plan to build more residential units on the club’s golf course property.
Not having taken no for an answer with past forays in this regard, the club is taking another stab at trying to persuade the powers-that-be to be more accepting of the club’s development plans.
The town’s comprehensive plan expressly excludes the golf course from further development. Any further urbanization of this green open space area at the village’s entryway is not and should not be in the cards for any developer. From what I’ve witnessed of the current council’s actions so far, the Snowmass Club doesn’t have a chance of getting a more favorable decision from this council than they’ve gotten from past councils.
Last but not least is the village’s town manager and housing director’s preference for a mammoth and hugely expensive employee-housing project on the open space adjacent to Town Hall.
Although extremely difficult and prohibitively expensive to build on — as well as being a blight on the open space that currently exists in and around the Draw site — they’ve come up with a questionable list of excuses why other available and less difficult, less expensive sites such as the Krabloonik property are not being considered by them.
They’re committed to spending significant tax dollars — as they did on the proposed transit center project — to move forward on the Draw site, which at the end of a long and arduous approval process could likely suffer the same fate.
Other than Mayor Bill Madsen, who at last Monday’s council meeting leveled what sounded like a threat to the planning commission (which doesn’t favor the Draw site project), the town council itself is not unanimously in favor of the project due to its impact on the site and the fact that it’s out of sync with the character of the community.