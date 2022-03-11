I don’t know what the ultimate outcome of Putin’s attempted takeover of Ukraine will be or what the ultimate fate of Putin will be — and perhaps it all will be settled by the time this commentary goes to press — but what I am certain of is that Ukrainians are extremely fortunate to have a very dedicated and charismatic leader at the helm who’s willing to sacrifice his own life for the love of his country and his people.
Unfortunately, if we found ourselves in a similar situation, I’m not confident during these divisive times that our current leadership would engender the same support and allegiance that Volodymyr Zelensky has achieved amongst his people and allies.
I’m old enough to remember Biden in his early years, and unless my memories are way off-kilter, I think he did show signs of strong leadership potential — although just between us, I never thought he was the sharpest tool in the toolbox. Some think the passage of years has dulled him a bit and most think the presidency should be in the hands of someone who’s fully in touch and in command of all the skills and faculties the job requires, not just while reading words on a teleprompter.
As many of us old farts are prone to say, “Youth is overrated and wasted on the young.” But in reality, high-pressure, stressful positions require lots of stamina and clear headedness, which unfortunately is more prevalent in those a lot younger than those nearing their 80s.
Often the benefits of youth trump years of accumulated experience and the pitfalls of set-in-stone approaches to problem solving.
Zelensky was a comedian playing the role of president on TV, and then actually became president of his country because the people believed he could do it and felt secure and confident following him. I wish I could say the same for our current head of state, but that’s not to be — nor does it appear it ever will be and quite possibly never was in the cards for many of us who were solely intent on ending Trump’s reign.
We need a Zelensky to lead us, to bring us together, and I don’t care what party that person comes from or if that ideal leader comes from any party.
I have no idea whether Zelensky will be successful in turning back Putin, but Zelensky’s people believe in him and think he’ll win, and they’re sacrificing their lives in support of that belief.
Forget Biden, forget Trump. Let’s find the next Zelensky, who’s hopefully not an octogenarian or anywhere close to it and most importantly exemplifies the trustworthiness, charisma and leadership skills of John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.
Speaking of trustworthiness — or the lack of it — Mark Hunt is back in the headlines with a red-tag stop work notice on his Red Onion renovation. Following the rules and delivering on his promises don’t appear to be in his wheelhouse.
According to lots of people who responded to my recent commentary on his slow-but-certain destruction of the heart of Aspen, they’d also like to see him run out of town as quickly as possible.
The city’s elected and appointed leadership carries a good deal of blame along with Hunt for the mess he’s created. Apparently they were so taken — or should I say blinded — by all his promises that they failed to do all that was necessary to protect the community.
I hope they’ve learned their lesson, but who knows what they or the next batch will do when the next big-time developer comes to town. One hopes that if Hunt comes calling again for favors or, god forbid, another development approval, they’ll not be suckered again by his big-city ways and promises of untold riches.
And just when we thought Hunt had reached the top of the list of untrustworthy developers, along comes long-term local Jeff Gorsuch and a couple of his partners Jim DeFrancia and Bryan Patterson, vying for that esteemed position triggered by their betrayal of the Aspen electorate. Their recent $76.25 million sale to a Russian buyer of a 1-acre slice of Aspen Mountain, including development rights to build a luxurious hotel — after claiming this was to be a locals’ project executed by locals — is a real slap in the community’s face and shouldn’t go unpunished.
We don’t know whether the buyer is one of Putin’s oligarchs (there are several floating around town), but the bureaucrats should check it out, and if there’s a positive connection, exercise their local emergency sanction rights, take possession of the property and use it to build some very fancy workforce housing with fabulous mountain access and spectacular views.
I’m back to Santa Monica for a few weeks of warm weather, R&R and lots of bike riding. But fear not — I’ll be keeping a close eye on Aspen, Snowmass and parts downvalley, and I’ll surely be opining on the wonders of Aspen’s residential construction and short-term-rental moratoriums, the traffic debacle that’s sure to arise with the redo of Aspen’s roundabout, Highway 82 repaving and the over-budget Paepcke Park Transit Hub — and, of course, my favorite topic du jour: the rapid destruction of Snowmass Village’s small-town character.
Your comments are welcome at melpaul1@earthlink.net & letters@aspendailynews.com