Needless to say, these are difficult and scary times, but hopefully ones that we’ll get through relatively unscathed.
My family and I are hunkered down at home in Santa Monica where the daily temperatures hover in the high 60s to low 70s, and there’s a lot of uncrowded sand and pedestrian paths to wile away the boredom and isolation that have been imposed upon us. Going stir-crazy locked up inside is not a good formula for maintaining a healthy state of mind, so it’s a good thing the fresh air is out there, as long as we diligently adhere to all the social-distancing guidelines.
My most adventurous moves the past couple of weeks have been periodic sojourns to the local market, which luckily still has a well-stocked, freshly prepared food center as well as all the required staples. Armed with antiseptic hand wipes and plastic gloves, I traverse the aisles with strategic precision and deposit the goods in my well-sanitized grocery cart.
The checkers are still cheery with their best customer friendly greetings and demeanor fully intact. As sad as it may seem, this social interaction is something I’ve grown to look forward to every few days.
Other than doing the marketing I spend most of the day online trying to get as educated as possible on the current state of affairs. This task is overly complicated by the vast array of so-called expert pundits and their conflicting opinions, as well as all the political noise coming from the left and right.
To keep what’s left of my sanity I think I’ll just let it all play out as background noise and attempt to make the best commonsense decisions I’m capable of.
In addition to my limited outdoor pursuits, working out on my indoor recumbent bike, treadmill and elliptical trainer is being augmented with bingeing lots of streaming TV. I strongly recommend “ZeroZeroZero,” “Hunters” starring Al Pacino, and the PBS Masterpiece Theatre presentation of “Press,” all on Amazon Prime. These series deal with familiar topics but do so in unique and compelling ways. I guarantee they’ll take your mind off our current troubles, at least for 60 minutes at a time.
Notwithstanding all the critical health and economic issues front and center in our lives, there are several other community issues still percolating in the background, although a bit deeper and more quietly than might otherwise be the case.
An example occurred during a recent Snowmass Village Town Council meeting when Mayor Markey Butler and three of her council colleagues raised the issue of construction fatigue in the village.
Due to all the major public and private development projects currently in the pipeline and those that the council members have been advised of that soon will be entering the land use review process, council members and many of their concerned constituents are anticipating many years of disruption in the community if all these projects are given high priorities and overlapping construction timelines.
Although the council has noted its general interest in constructing a massive new transit center adjacent to the Snowmass Mall, currently estimated to cost approximately $10 million, they are questioning the town staff’s unrelenting push to begin construction in the next year or so.
Councilmember Bob Sirkus also raised the issue of moving forward with the transit center without knowing what the adjacent owners of the mall have in mind regarding a major renovation or total redevelopment of the mall.
According to Mayor Butler, members of the community have been communicating their concerns regarding all the major development projects currently wending their way through the approval process. Some members of the community have expressed their opinion that there’s no need for a huge new and expensive transit center. Some are suggesting a much simpler, less impactful renovation and upgrade of the current transportation facilities.
With all the proposed multiyear new construction and redevelopment projects such as Snowmass Center, which is currently in the review and approval pipeline, along with the proposed redevelopment of Town Park, a massive new Brush Creek/Owl Creek roundabout, the construction of 188 new employee housing units scattered in and around the village in addition to the new employee units currently under construction adjacent to Rodeo Place, the council and community are signaling their concern that if all the projects are approved the village will likely be one huge disruptive construction zone for the next decade or more, resulting in significant interruptions to our daily lives as well as the smooth and efficient operation of our winter and summer resort operations.
And if that’s not enough, the Base Village development partnership recently submitted a voluminous application to amend their previously approved plans for the remaining five Base Village buildings which have yet to commence construction as well as an application to build 10 single-family free market homes on Fanny Hill.
Clearly the council’s and community’s anxiety and tolerance level for all the proposed construction projects as well as changes to existing approvals is something that deserves close examination, but likely not until our current anxiety-filled days are well behind us.
Your comments are welcome at justmel1@earthlink.net & twitter @MelDBlumenthal.