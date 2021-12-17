With the small-town, rural-style character of Snowmass Village under siege and rapidly becoming more urbanized, I got to wondering whether there is anything we could still do to keep this little piece of paradise more like it was when we first planted our part-time roots in the valley.
Many of us initially thought a bit more development in the heart of the resort was not a bad idea in order to maintain the economic viability of our resort-based economy. We were sucked in by those we trusted at the helm of SkiCo, who told us they were in it for the long haul but then disappointed us by quickly cashing out to a series of developers who had no history or connection with the village.
We bought into their promise to see the development through to completion in a manner and style consistent with the culture of the village. I know — it was dumb to believe them, but they appeared so trustworthy that it seemed right at the time to put our fate in their hands rather than risk the future to outside developers.
Well, what did we end up with? A group of greedy outside developers who are doing their best to squeeze every last dollar out of every bit of available land and along the way dramatically change the small-town character that many of us have cherished for so long.
Our way of life has been negatively impacted in ways never contemplated back in the early 2000s, when “just big enough” became our village mantra.
In addition to changes to the look and feel of the village and its human and physical infrastructure, SkiCo and the guys with all the money aren’t doing their part to clean up the repercussions resulting from their big-city esque development activities.
The increase in full- and part-time residents — as well as hordes of tourists and all the new businesses needed to support them — will result in lots more negatively impactful development dotting the local landscape.
A mammoth, egregiously expensive transit center adjacent to the mall is perhaps the most detrimental piece of infrastructure on the development drawing board.
But that’s not all.
Another roundabout at the Brush Creek/Owl Creek intersection. The redevelopment of Snowmass Center and its adjacent land parcels. Redesign and construction of the rodeo grounds and surrounding recreational facilities. Almost 200 more workforce housing units to dot our remaining open space landscape. And down the road, the entire redevelopment of the mall and its adjoining parking lots into more commercial facilities and beachfront residential units.
By the way, the need for most if not all of those new workforce housing units is generated by the original and ongoing Base Village development. Unfortunately, neither SkiCo nor the current developers are taking care of that problem of their own making. Rather, they’re still claiming credit for workforce housing built several decades ago.
Complicating things and making matters even worse are several iterations of elected officials who’ve been cowed by the town staff into succumbing to the staff’s desire to grow the village ever bigger, giving the bureaucrats a significantly larger piggy bank to play with and a lot more people to push around.
Back to my opening question as to what could be done to temper or, God forbid, stop the runaway development train, a thought popped into my head while watching this week’s town council meeting.
New appointments are being made to the town’s volunteer boards, one of which is PTRAB, the Part-time Residents Advisory Board. In the early 2000s this board, originally named the Second Homeowners Advisory Board, was established by the council as a way to calm the distraught voices of the part-time residents who then and now make up the vast majority of property ownership in the village but don’t have the right to vote concerning village matters.
The full-time resident cohort has always been uncomfortable with allowing part-time residents to have an official say in village matters, since the full-timers get to make all the rules and decisions while the part-timers pay the lion’s share of the bill that provides the full-timers with a lifestyle that many of them would not otherwise enjoy or have access to.
PTRAB worked well in its early years. The founding board, of which yours truly was a member and later chairman for several years, was considered an activist board with a very loud voice. Those in charge of the town during those years weren’t always happy with what we had to say, but they tolerated us because to do otherwise would have caused them a much bigger headache.
Somewhere along the line, a succession of less-activist voices came on board, and those elected and appointed officials who run the town saw their chance to quiet PTRAB. Thus, over the past several years, the formerly activist board has been relegated to merely throwing uninspired seasonal social gatherings for its constituents.
Wouldn’t it be fair to give voice to those who own most of the property and pay most of the freight in the village?
Hopefully the newly appointed PTRAB board members and their colleagues will once again make it their mission to actively represent the interests of their constituents.
Your thoughts on this topic are welcome at melpaul1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com.