Leadership at the national and local level is under fire, and from the look of things it doesn’t appear there’s any sign of improvement on the horizon. It’s tough, hoping for widespread constituent love in our politically diverse and divided country.
President Biden’s honeymoon at home and abroad, such as it was, is clearly now in the rearview mirror as evidenced by plunging poll numbers due to lots of serious mistakes that with better planning and more effective team support could have been avoided entirely or at a minimum substantially reduced.
From what started out as well-intentioned and mostly rosy forecasts for the success of his administration, the reality of dealing with the critical issues facing our country during the past eight or so months has been more than the administration has been equipped to manage.
Most of his supporters, including many left-wing media pundits, were sure Biden could chew gum and walk at the same time — but as recent events have shown, maybe that’s not the case.
The chaotic and tragically botched exit from Afghanistan was a shocking signal that all is not right with our leadership team. The fatal “over the horizon” bombing mission and subsequent cover-up was not only a tragedy of huge proportions but it raises significant questions as to whether the current administration can protect our homeland as well as all of us and our allies.
The president’s inability to convince or mandate a greater portion of the population to get vaccinated and his premature and undelivered promises of widespread COVID-19 booster shots in September was another significant blemish on the highly touted claims of his well-honed leadership skills.
The escalating crisis on the Texas-Mexico border with no viable action plan to deal with it humanely is another stain on the administration that won’t wash away anytime soon.
Fatal cracks in the support of his own party are threatening to derail the much needed bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as his $3.5 trillion cradle-to-grave social safety net.
And to cap things off, President Biden, with all his so-called foreign policy credentials, caused a rift in our strategic relationship with France, one of our staunchest European allies since 1778.
The only good news in the past week was the safe and successful launch, and return to Earth, of the all-civilian SpaceX mission. Unfortunately, Biden and his administration had nothing to do with it.
As a media pundit on “Meet the Press” put it this past weekend, the pending danger to the Biden administration is that he’ll be seen as a decent guy but not up for the job.
On the local level, some of our political leaders and bureaucrats also are facing pushback from colleagues and constituents.
In Aspen, the lack of any effective planning to deal with the city’s traffic issues could soon result in total gridlock, impacting residents, tourists and the resort economy in ways that no longer can be glossed over as has been the modus operandi in the past.
The division on the city council and the overwhelming lack of community support for Mayor Torre’s push to divert a substantial chunk of the Wheeler Opera House endowment to several already well-heeled arts organizations is poised to end in defeat at the ballot box in November.
All this could have been avoided by taking time to come up with a thoroughly thought-out plan that also includes support for the valley’s health and human services organizations that serve a broader swath of the community.
In Snowmass Village, the powers that be also are coming under fire. The town council recently began debating whether the overcrowding of the village is causing too much stress on infrastructure and its workforce and whether it’s time to pause the town’s significant marketing efforts and cut back on the huge annual marketing budget spent to attract ever-larger numbers of visitors to our little patch of paradise.
Sky-rocketing cost estimates, along with some council and community members having second thoughts concerning the proposed new Snowmass Mall transportation center, may hopefully be the catalyst for a reexamination of the entire project.
Cost estimates originally pegged at $8 million to $12 million recently came in at $24 million and that doesn’t include any of the very expensive sustainable environmental elements that the council has committed to incorporating into its public facilities.
Even with outside grants, the financial gap is just too large to bridge without the taxpayers having to throw in a huge chunk of cash, which I would guess is not in the cards anytime soon.
With all the other construction going on in the foreseeable future to complete Base Village, the town’s entryway, the massive redevelopment of Snowmass Center and building close to 200 new employee-housing units, there’s very little community interest or economic resources left to build this massive homage to RFTA and the village’s shuttle service. Particularly when there are viable and much less intrusive (and substantially less expensive alternatives) available for improved transportation centers on Daly Lane or the Brush Creek Park and Ride.
There’s a lot to keep the mind focused and the blood boiling in the months ahead, so be sure to share your thoughts at letters@aspendailynews.com or melpaul1@earthlink.net.