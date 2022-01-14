It’s only two weeks into the new year, and already there are gripes aplenty that likely will outlive the remainder of the year.
Admittedly, I’m an active participant in some of these gripes — while as to others, I’m just a bemused observer. As you read on it will probably become clearer as to which is which.
The storm of outrage concerning the different approaches taken by the Aspen City Council vs. the governing bodies in Snowmass Village and other downvalley jurisdictions concerning development rights, short-term rentals and workforce housing are at the top of the list of topics gaining most of the ink and dialog over the past few weeks.
Aspen has chosen a “shoot from the hip” approach to immediately shut down all new development and short-term rental applications on allegations of an emergency that’s based on an assumption they’re bad for the environment as well as the local workforce. But they’re still proceeding at a rapid pace with significant amounts of new workforce housing — which for some unexplained reason, they don’t see resulting in any negative impacts.
Snowmass Village and several other downvalley towns, which also suffer many of the same issues that are confronting Aspen, are taking a more measured, cautious and collaborative approach by investigating and studying the issues before negatively impacting the lives of many of their constituents.
Members of the Aspen City Council are sure of their hunches without studying the problem first, while those in charge in neighboring towns and communities aren’t so sure and have restrained their trigger fingers until they have all the facts in front of them. Could the Aspen City Council be the definition of arrogance or just plain stupidity?
It seems to me the cautious and measured course is the best approach — but who knows, the arrogance or stupidity of the Aspen City Council may just rule the day since many of those who elected them often say “how high” when they’re told to “jump”.
As to another gripe, notwithstanding all the PR fluff coming out of Pitkin County’s air travel guru, Bill Tomcich, and the relatively new airport director, Dan Bartholomew, there’s just no way to pretty-up operations at the Aspen airport by putting a heavy coat of lipstick on this pig.
Putting weather issues aside, winter and summer Aspen airport operations are deplorable. There’s lots of excuses being bantered about, but bottomline operations are in an unacceptable state for incoming and outgoing passengers unless you have unlimited patience, flexibility or — best of all — very deep pockets.
As usual, big money counts for a lot in Aspen, so those who fly private don’t suffer like the rest of us. There’s a lot more of those private jets taking off and landing with substantially lower passenger counts than our commercial planes, and they’re crowding out our air and ground space — putting most of us at their mercy and well behind their tails.
Putting the pronouncements of our airport gurus aside concerning FAA rules and regulations, which treat commercial and private aircraft the same regardless of passenger count, is unworkable in Aspen and likely won’t get a lot better even with a bigger and flashier renovated airport (if one is ever built). I’m confident that accommodations could be made favoring commercial travel if those in charge pressed the case with the right authorities. Or perhaps they just don’t want to ruffle the feathers of the heavy hitters and all the cash they bring to town?
And my last gripe du jour concerns the rapidly deteriorating small-town character of Snowmass Village, which has traditionally complemented the more upscale urbanized character of Aspen.
The latest example pushing the village further along the path to becoming merely a clone of Aspen is the town manager’s plan for a massive third roundabout at the Brush Creek/Owl Creek intersection.
Unwilling to assess much less expensive and less impactful alternatives — such as a no-left-turn sign on Owl Creek Road — the town manager will spend another $500,000 of taxpayers’ money for a more detailed design that will ultimately cost the taxpayers in the neighborhood of $10 to $12 million, if and when it’s ever built.
It continues to be the town manager’s mission to further urbanize the village and with a third roundabout, he’s well on his way to putting another notch in his resume along with his proposal for a massive new transit center adjacent to the mall, a more urban entryway adjacent to the Rec Center and another couple hundred workforce housing units dotting our ever-dwindling open landscape. All that of course is on top of the completion of five more Base Village buildings, the total makeover of the Snowmass Center and its adjoining open space, as well as the Snowmass Mall in the not-too-distant future.
If he’s allowed to continue getting away with his grand scheme, the character of the small-town village that brought many of us here in the first place will soon be totally unrecognizable and not very comfortable or appealing to reside in — and that, my friends, will be an incredibly sad state of affairs.
It only takes three town council members to blow the whistle and stop this madness.
If you’re so moved, let’s hear your thoughts at melpaul1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com.