Just about everyone who works in or near Aspen and Snowmass wants affordable, subsidized housing close to their job sites — and due to some early progressive thinking and planning, many of them have achieved this goal. In fact, subsidized workforce housing has been in place so long that many of the lucky beneficiaries have already reached or are closing in on retirement age.
And a lot of them have no desire to downsize or move on to make way for the replacement workforce coming up behind them.
In the early days, things looked pretty rosy for these programs, with only a minimum amount of controversy. During the economic ups and downs of the past few decades, significant dollars were accumulated via real estate transfer taxes as well as other dedicated resort-based fees to keep the affordable housing programs humming along and satisfying a huge portion of the demand.
In addition, significant users of labor such as SkiCo and other big property developers — either voluntarily or under land-use mandates — built several of the earliest workforce housing projects that in some cases exceeded their obligations but afforded them significant housing credits to defray future housing obligations.
However, all that early planning failed to foresee the current state of the real estate marketplace and our resort economy — and the resulting unquenchable thirst for more such subsidized housing. Or perhaps some did foresee the problem and just decided to ignore the issue, figuring it would become someone else’s problem.
Well, the future is here, the problems are front and center and we’re the someone else who must deal with it.
Aspen and Pitkin County are in the throes of trying to calm the waters concerning the controversial bureaucracy they established to oversee their convoluted housing program. The voices of community discontent are growing ever louder, and the powers that be are attempting to bandage the wounds with lots of PR rhetoric.
Aspen is in high gear to build hundreds of new workforce housing units in or near the city boundaries, but Pitkin County — a formerly reliable partner in these endeavors — is not cooperating and has gone so far as to suggest that since Aspen is at the root of the labor and housing problem, it’s Aspen that should cover the costs out of its own piggy bank rather than passing the hat to the rest of the county.
In Snowmass, demand is also growing exponentially, but the dollars and land on which to easily and economically build such projects are in short supply and no one — including those most responsible for the demand, such as SkiCo and the other big resort developers — is anywhere to be found. They all inherited those early housing credits and aren’t showing any signs of stepping up to the plate, once again.
I realize it’s heresy in these parts to say what I’m about to say, but here goes: Not everyone who wants subsidized housing is going to be able to satisfy their dream. And by the way, some are even voicing the heretical thought that it’s not the government’s role to provide it.
With limited dollars and limited buildable land, reality dictates that we need to begin making some hard choices — as evidenced by recent calls to prioritize housing only our essential workers such as police, fire, emergency medical and rescue service personnel and teachers.
Building ever-increasing amounts of subsidized housing for everyone who wants it is an unsustainable modus operandi. Unless we dramatically limit this foolhardy mission, the impacts of a never-ending cycle of growth will bring the entire affordable housing program crashing down from its own weight — and perhaps many of our sacred institutions with it.
Speaking of crashing, that’s exactly where the powers that be are headed with their Snowmass entryway project, unless they start listening to the experts who are responsible for operating the village’s rodeo and maintaining a safe environment for the animals and humans that are drawn to the village each summer.
In addition, significant wetlands environmental issues have recently surfaced that severely impact the town’s plans to shift the rodeo arena in order to accomplish what the town manager and his lieutenants really want, which is a lot more taxpayer-funded skier parking that primarily benefits SkiCo without any financial contribution from them.
In reality, the town staff could care less about one of the village’s longest-running and most popular attractions. Its focus is on increased winter parking, the addition of a new soccer field and turning the adjacent wetlands into a Disneyland attraction. Be damned the rodeo supporters and everyone else in the community who until recently thought spending many millions of taxpayer dollars would get them a viable multiuse facility capable of housing not only the rodeo but also a wide variety of other attractive entertainment, sporting and community events — not merely a lot more parking spaces.
Kudos to all those who’ve shown up at recent town council and planning commission meetings to hold the town staff and its planning team to account for their misfired planning efforts and failure to adhere to operational best practices. Also, special thanks to Councilmembers Bob Sirkus and Tom Fridstein, whose voices have consistently challenged the town staff concerning this flawed project.
