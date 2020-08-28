Temperatures here in California have been soaring this week, accompanied by nontraditional amounts of muggy humidity. Luckily, due to nature’s air conditioning from offshore breezes, those of us who reside in Santa Monica and other coastal towns in southern California are a bit cooler and drier than those living elsewhere in the state.
With the high temperatures, lack of precipitation and the seasonal winds, a large portion of the areas to the north of us are on fire. With no rainfall in the immediate forecast it’s hard to tell where they’ll spread and when they’ll come under control.
That and the fallout we’re still dealing with from the pandemic, as well as the political circus competing for our hearts and minds, is sufficient cause to pull a Rip van Winkle and sleep through the revolution, awakening only when all the bad has finally been replaced by all the good we’ve been promised for decades by our benevolent leaders and those standing in the wings to replace them.
Whether or not that ever comes to pass, it’s a good dream.
Unfortunately, the wildfire situation in Colorado is similar to what we are confronting in California, but fortunately the virus infection rate has been ebbing downward in Pitkin County as well as California, just not as fast.
The news concerning several safe and effective vaccines coming online sooner than originally projected along with several effective therapeutics are giving us a bit more hope that a state of normalcy will be achieved well before the timeline predicted by all the doomsayer pundits.
With lots of people attempting either a permanent or lengthy escape from their congested and infected home cities the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market has been ablaze this summer. Houses and condos are selling at a rapid pace. The downside is that many of our friends, both long-term locals and part-timers, are moving away.
If this phenomenon continues on the same trajectory that we’re currently experiencing and a lot more people end up living in the area on a year-round basis, our character, which is constantly undergoing some degree of change, will likely do so at an accelerated pace.
Whether that’s good or bad only time will tell, but things will be different and I’m not a big fan of different.
Reading the local papers this week our concerns about the upcoming winter season are beginning to come into clearer focus.
Despite the good news on the state of the virus in the valley, the outlook for the months ahead is still pretty gloomy.
This week Delta Airlines announced the suspension of its entire Aspen/Snowmass winter flight schedule. With growing concern, I checked in with United to see if my mid-December direct flight from Los Angeles was still on the books and fortunately for all of you rooting for my return, we’re still good to go. For those of you not eagerly awaiting my arrival this winter, United canceled all its direct summer flights from Los Angeles without much advance notice, so there’s still some hope for you.
Clint Kinney, the Snowmass Village town manager, is, as always, overjoyed this time of the year in anticipation of the upcoming budget season, but I would imagine a bit anxious about the upcoming local election season.
With the outcome of the November election he’ll report to a new mayor and town council, some of whom may be new.
Due to the fallout from the pandemic over the past six months and as projected through the winter season the village’s piggy bank is under attack and the taxpayers are tapped out.
The town will have to be creative about what costs, short of personnel, need be considered for cuts; likely any high-flying spending days on new and nonessential development projects will be sidelined in the near term. I’ll keep my fingers crossed.