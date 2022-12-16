It’s been a tense and unsettling year for many of us in the upper valley. Inflationary pressures, widening political divisions and the proliferation of new and constantly mutating virus strains have been the most heated topics of conversation. But right up there with them are all the issues impacting community character, our desired lifestyles and how we treat and interact with each other.
Subsidized workforce housing has for several decades been a significant community-character-defining element in both Aspen and Snowmass Village. Without our constant attention to the care and support of this valued community asset, I doubt that Aspen and Snowmass Village would still be the communities that we and our guests have come to cherish.
With limited resources to fully meet the housing demands of our current workforce — as well as all those who’ve put in their time and are now retired or nearing retirement — this issue will continue putting pressure on all of us and our elected and appointed leaders. Creative ways to support this important character-defining element are needed so that Aspen and Snowmass remain forever welcoming and sustainable resort communities.
Many of the workforce-housing decisions that were made several decades ago when the upper valley was a trendsetter in this regard are now coming back to haunt us. Our failure to provide adequate resources to properly maintain the aging housing stock — as well as expiring deed restrictions and rules and regulations that aren’t sensitive to the times — are just a few of the issues that need to be thoroughly reexamined and overhauled in the near term.
I have no idea how this will play out, but I’m sure it will continue to be a hot topic in the new year and beyond, not too dissimilar from all the heated rhetoric concerning traffic issues up and down Highway 82 (not the least of which is the entrance to Aspen).
Without an overriding appetite to limit growth, our elected policymakers, prodded on by the town’s cadre of multiple project developers — most prominently featuring the works of Mark Hunt — commercial behemoths like SkiCo and world-class nonprofits like the Aspen Music Festival and School and the Aspen Institute just keep working overtime to attract and welcome more and more residents and visitors. If the status quo is allowed to continue, the resulting impact to community character will only worsen and the volume of unrest will continue unabated.
Developers like Mark Hunt and his partners and financiers need to be held accountable for the damage they’re doing to the character of our community with both their active and stalled projects. They need to be reined in or made to pay fully for all the negative impacts they’re creating.
Whether our future leadership candidates have the courage and guts to do so will be a major campaign topic during next spring’s Aspen municipal elections. Hopefully, smarter and stronger voices will rise to the challenge and commit to address these issues — but likely only if we demand from them a mandate to do so, instead of the current crop of officeholders who talk a lot but do very little to protect the character of the community.
In Snowmass Village, the natives are also restless and are voicing their concerns to elected and appointed officials concerning all the development on the town’s planning docket that, if approved, will negatively impact the character of the Snowmass community.
The proposed new transit center is at the top of that docket. Town council and planning commission members are getting an earful from both full- and part-time community members who are just beginning to comprehend the magnitude, cost and safety issues related to this project — and they’re none too pleased with what they’re seeing and hearing.
The town staff has put this project on a fast-approval track at both the planning commission and town council, which are conducting overlapping reviews. The end game is a construction start next spring that extends well over the following two and a half years. The current estimated cost is more than $32 million, but when all the final construction details are completed and the bids come in, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a final price tag closer to $40 million.
With such an impactful and expensive municipal project, I would expect the powers that be to seek public buy-in via a vote of community members or, at minimum, a properly conducted community survey to determine whether the community was lined up behind it. None of this has been done, nor is there any indication that a vote or survey is on the horizon. Quite to the contrary, the town staff is pushing hard for an immediate approval in order to meet their goal of a spring start.
If this project is approved and built, it will likely enhance the resumes of those who conceived and pushed it through without buy-in from the community. For the rest of us, it will remain a giant, expensive, unappealing and — as some knowledgeable voices are claiming — an unsafe public facility in the heart of our community.
As far as I can tell, other than that, everything else is at peace this holiday season in the upper Roaring Fork Valley. Cheers.
Your feedback is welcome at letters@aspendailynews.com and melpaul1@earthlink.net.